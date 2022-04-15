JMU softball lost the first game of its series with College of Charleston (CoC) 4-1 on Friday. The Dukes have lost seven of their last eight games and are now 17-20 (5-5 CAA). The Cougars improved to 9-28 (3-6 CAA).
After two scoreless innings, JMU broke the tie with a double steal in the third inning, scoring redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett to take a 1-0 lead.
Sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey went the distance for the Dukes in the circle and kept CoC from scoring until the fifth inning. Humphrey struck out five batters and walked three in seven innings.
The Cougars scored four runs in the fifth inning. Freshman infielder Natalie Windham walked to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Humphrey struck out junior outfielder Kayla Gutierrez, but Gutierrez reached base on a wild pitch, advancing Windham to third. The next batter scored Windham on a fielder’s choice. CoC added three more runs on two hits in the fifth inning to lead 4-1.
With two outs in the seventh inning, JMU freshman infielder Jasmine Hall followed a single from Shifflett with a walk, which brought the potential tying run to the plate in redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall. A flyout by Hall sealed the loss for the Dukes.
While JMU outhit the Cougars 5-3, the Dukes stranded eight runners on base.
The second game of the series is Saturday at noon in Charleston, South Carolina.
