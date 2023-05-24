The JMU Diamond Dukes fell to Southern Mississippi, 7-1 in the second round of the Sun Belt Championship on Wednesday in Montgomery, Alabama.
Here’s what you need to know:
JMU was on the board first in the top of the fourth as freshman infielder Mike Mancini grounded out to the Southern Miss junior right-handed pitcher Tanner Hall, which allowed redshirt junior infielder Mason Dunaway to score off an unearned run.
Southern Miss didn’t let JMU run with the lead long as freshman infielder Nick Monistere hit a two-run homerun on an 0-2 count allowing him and senior infielder Danny Lynch to make the score 2-1.
The Golden Eagles ran away with the game after the fourth, scoring one run in the fifth, three in the sixth, and their final run in the seventh.
JMU threw six of its pitchers in during the game, all raking up a total of five strikeouts combined.
Hall pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters and only allowing three hits. He brought his ERA to 2.04 and his record to 12-3 as a starter.
JMU will next play No. 6 App State in an elimination game Thursday, May 24th at 10 a.m. while Southern Miss will advance to play No. 3 seeded Troy also on Thursday at 4 p.m.