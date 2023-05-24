Wyatt Peifer

JMU baseball freshman infielder Wyatt Peifer takes off from home plate after his hit in the Diamond Dukes' win over Radford April 12, 9-3. Most recently, the JMU lost in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship to Southern Miss, 7-1. 

 Christopher Timothy | The Breeze

The JMU Diamond Dukes fell to Southern Mississippi, 7-1 in the second round of the Sun Belt Championship on Wednesday in Montgomery, Alabama. 

 

Here’s what you need to know: 

  • JMU was on the board first in the top of the fourth as freshman infielder Mike Mancini grounded out to the Southern Miss junior right-handed pitcher Tanner Hall, which allowed redshirt junior infielder Mason Dunaway to score off an unearned run.

  • Southern Miss didn’t let JMU run with the lead long as freshman infielder Nick Monistere hit a two-run homerun on an 0-2 count allowing him and senior infielder Danny Lynch to make the score 2-1.

  • The Golden Eagles ran away with the game after the fourth, scoring one run in the fifth, three in the sixth, and their final run in the seventh.

  • JMU threw six of its pitchers in during the game, all raking up a total of five strikeouts combined. 

  • Hall pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters and only allowing three hits. He brought his ERA to 2.04 and his record to 12-3 as a starter.

 

JMU will next play No. 6 App State in an elimination game Thursday, May 24th at 10 a.m. while Southern Miss will advance to play No. 3 seeded Troy also on Thursday at 4 p.m.

