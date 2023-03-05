Entering Sunday, JMU scored 70 points in seven straight Sun Belt Conference games. But its point streak, Sun Belt tournament run and, potentially, its season ended Sunday evening in a 75-66 loss to No. 8 South Alabama in the Sun Belt tournament semifinal.
It started because of the Jaguars’ toughness, South Alabama head coach Richie Riley said.
“Our kids, you could see it in their eyes in the huddle,” Riley said. “Every media [timeout] when I look, I always look at their eyes to see where they're at. And a lot of times, I tell them, ‘focus’ or ‘toughen up.’ I didn't have to tell him that. I knew they were there. They were present and they were ready to battle and that's what they did down the stretch.”
When No. 4 JMU held off No. 5 Troy, 75-72, yesterday in the quarterfinal, Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards dropped 27 points while JMU struggled from the free-throw line at 61% and from 3-point range at 28.6%.
Today was more of the same, minus a superstar performance from Edwards. He scored just under his 13.3 average, 13 points, versus the Jaguars. On top of shooting 2-for-16 from 3, the Dukes couldn’t overcome 35 combined points from South Alabama graduate guards Owen White and Isaiah Moore or its stout defense that allowed a Sun Belt-fewest 161 3-pointers coming into Sunday.
“They do a good job of hucking 3-point shooters,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “You have to drive and finish at the rim, and they funnel everything to the big-fella inside, [7-foot graduate center] Kevin Samuel, and it's a good game plan for their personnel.”
The Dukes looked flat from the tipoff, but South Alabama started off the matchup on a heater, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first 3:06. A timeout by Byington got JMU settled as it managed to drop the deficit to 12-9 at the 13:18 mark.
With 4:01 left in the first half, the game stopped momentarily to review a double technical foul. After the break, the Dukes went on an 8-0 run, dropping the Jaguars’ lead from 30-19 to 30-27 by the 2:08 mark — that was until a 3-pointer by White quieted JMU’s run and put the Jaguars back up six.
Edwards scored four more points in the first half. But South Alabama responded with a basket by junior guard Tyrell Jones and a 3-pointer by junior forward Judah Brown with 29 seconds left, pushing the score to 38-31 at halftime.
The Dukes finished the first half shooting 11-for-31 (35.5%) from the field — 10.9% down from their season average coming into Sunday. Comparatively, the Jaguars shot 16-for-29 (55.2%), 8.5% higher than their average.
“When a team shoots 50% against you, that’s just not going to be enough,” Byington said. “Our rebounding, our turnovers, our effort, a lot of things were there, but at the end of the day, they got us.”
A game of runs continued early in the second half: JMU scored six consecutive points in 59 seconds, starting at the 18:46 mark. But White, once again, changed the tide with another 3-pointer and a highlight-reel-caliber behind-the-back pass that led to an alley-oop, which Samuel dunked to put the Jaguars ahead, 47-39.
After some more back-and-forth, the Dukes cut South Alabama’s lead to 49-45 thanks to a fast break basket by graduate guard Takal Molson with 13:57 left. Afterward, JMU went on a nearly two-minute scoring drought, and the Jaguars expanded their lead back up to seven, 54-47.
For the rest of the game, South Alabama continued to answer each time JMU made a dent in its lead. The closest the Dukes got to mounting a comeback was after graduate forward Mezie Offurum converted an and-one layup but failed to hit the free throw with a chance to narrow the Jaguars’ lead to 67-63 with 1:34 left to play. South Alabama, on the other hand, converted five of seven free throws after the Offurum miss to ice the game and advance to the Sun Belt championship Monday at 7 p.m. against Louisiana, which defeated Texas State, 64-58, on Sunday night.
“I can't express, you know, how happy I am for them to have a moment like they just did,” Riley said. “And then to get to have a moment tomorrow night where they have an opportunity to tip it up, 40 minutes, winner goes dancin’. I mean, it's so hard to get there, so hard to have the opportunity, and these kids have earned that.”
For JMU’s graduate players like Offurum and Molson, the loss was a chance to reflect on their short stints at JMU.
“I wish I could have started out with Coach Byington in my college career from freshman year to now,” Offurum said. “I enjoyed my experience, and I'm really grateful for the opportunity.”
This is the end of Sun Belt play for the Dukes, and while they won't be admitted into the NCAA tournament, this may not be the last time they play in the 2022-23 season.
“The only other postseason tournament we’ll entertain is the NIT,” Byington said. The National Invitation Tournament, or NIT, is a 32-team tournament made up of teams that miss the cut for the NCAA Tournament. “We’re probably five or six spots out of that, but our league deserves multiple teams in the NIT."
Grant Johnson contributed to this report.