When senior punter Harry O’Kelly punted the first possession of the game for JMU into a Sam Houston helmet, it looked as if it would be a long day for the Dukes. JMU couldn’t get far on offense in the first quarter, and the home team Bearkats seemed to be a tough out.
And that was just how it went.
Despite a stellar second quarter performance, the Dukes fell to No. 2 Sam Houston on the road in the FCS semifinals. Even though it was all smiles at halftime, the Dukes crumbled in the second half with a disappointing end to their 2021 spring season.
“Well, that’s a bitter pill right there,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “That’s gonna be a hard one to live with.”
It became apparent early that this game would be nothing like the previous matchup. The Bearkats are the No. 2 seed for a reason and quickly got to work against JMU. Starting at the 40-yard line, Sam Houston marched down the field and eventually kicked a field goal for the first points of the game at the 9:14 mark in the first quarter. While they scored first, the Bearkats had to take every advantage after missing out on the JMU error with the punt.
After the adventurous beginning of the quarter, it turned into a punt-fest. JMU senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama intercepted Sam Houston redshirt junior quarterback Eric Schmid to set JMU up just under midfield to begin the second.
“We blitzed a lot,” JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Mike Greene said. “We played a pretty good game on defense.”
The Dukes got on the board in the second quarter with a field goal from redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke to tie the game.
JMU got the ball back from Sam Houston after the Bearkats punted yet again, but this drive seemed different for the Dukes. JMU had two 30-yard plays, one by redshirt senior running back Jawon Hamilton and the other by senior tight end Clayton Cheatham, to put the Dukes in the red zone. Redshirt senior Cole Johnson sneaked it in for the first touchdown of the day.
From there, it was all JMU. The Dukes couldn’t be stopped as Johnson led the team up the field again, and with help from a 41-yard pick up from redshirt senior tight end Noah Turner, JMU entered the red zone again and capped the drive off with a freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. touchdown.
The Bearkats got the ball back hoping to close the gap, but when redshirt senior centerback Greg Ross picked off Schmid, JMU was allowed to continue to do what the Dukes did — score. With help from Wells Jr., Johnson led JMU up the field one more time in the half to punch a Cheatham score in to improve the lead to 24-7. At halftime, it was JMU’s game.
“We had a great end to the second quarter,” Cignetti said. “I really felt good about our energy level at halftime.”
When the third quarter started, JMU looked to continue its dominance. After an early shutdown of the Bearkats, it seemed to be going that way. On Sam Houston’s second possession in the third quarter, though, the Bearkats moved quickly and — thanks to JMU penalties — closed the score to 24-10 via a redshirt junior running back Ramon Jefferson touchdown, right up the middle of JMU's defense.
After the quick score, JMU took its time down the field. In a drive which became the Hamilton show, the running back plowed through Sam Houston's defense to get two first downs. Ratke continued his excellence and stayed perfect on the year with a 48-yard field goal, and the Dukes were up 27-10.
But, the 17 point lead didn’t last long. Graduate wide receiver Jequez Ezzard caught a 69-yard pass to score for the Bearkats. Then, JMU punted the ball back to Sam Houston after shutdown and Ezzard ran a kick return into the endzone for 80 yards and pulled within three of JMU. The Dukes didn’t have momentum on their side, and when they muffed the catch, Sam Houston had possession deep in JMU territory.
For JMU, nothing seemed to work. With only two seconds left in the third, Schmid ran it into the endzone to put the Bearkats up heading into the fourth at 31-27. JMU blew a 21-point lead and unlike at halftime, the Dukes didn’t have anything left.
What could JMU do to come back? While the Dukes controlled the second quarter, they were left in the dry in the third quarter and it all came down to the fourth.
Johnson threw an interception to start the fourth quarter, giving the Bearkats great field position to start again. This set up a longer drive than previously, but it still had the same result — a Sam Houston touchdown by Schmid. JMU was out of it, and it's halftime championship dream vanished in thin air.
“They got the ball in space to their skilled guys,” Cignetti said. “We didn’t tackle very well.”
Despite the Bearkats taking a hold of the game, JMU made a run on its next possession. Thanks to Johnson’s arm, graduate wide receiver Scott Bracey took a 34-yard pass to the house, and a Johnson rush into the endzone scored the touchdown and two-point conversion. The Dukes were within three with under 10 minutes to go.
JMU slowly drove down field during the later half of the fourth quarter. Wells Jr. had a couple of important catches, and a critical fourth down advanced JMU on a Bearkat penalty. Redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney then entered the game. Redshirt sophomore kicker Connor Madden missed the 51-yard field goal attempt after the next series, and the Bearkats had the ball back.
After a big lead, the Dukes fell on the road to the Bearkats 38-35.
“At the end of the day, we’re gonna live with this,” Cignetti said. “I’m proud of the players, I’m proud of the coaches — it’s a really bitter pill.”
Johnson finished with 271 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while senior running back Agyei-Obese had 98 yards on 24 carries. Wells Jr. had 89 yards and a touchdown to lead the receivers. Schmid led Sam Houston with 218 yards and a touchdown, while Jefferson led the rushing pack with 60 yards. Ezzard had 107 yards and a touchdown on the day.
“We can’t dwell on this game,” Agyei-Obese said. “Fall is right around the corner, so this fuels a lot of people on the team.”
JMU’s season ends in the FCS semifinals and will be back for the fall 2021 season. Sam Houston advances to the FCS National Championship game May 16 at 2 p.m. and will take on No. 1 South Dakota State.
CORRECTION (May 8, 8:51 p.m.): The previous version of this article said redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke missed the 51-yard kick in the fourth quarter. However, redshirt sophomore kicker Connor Madden went for and missed the kick.
