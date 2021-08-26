JMU men’s soccer dropped its season opener to reigning national champions Marshall in a 6-1 defeat. After being delayed two and a half hours, the Dukes failed to gain control at any point against the Thundering Herd.
“We got to be better,” JMU men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski said. “We actually played well in stints, but you can’t defend in crucial moments and give up that many quality chances because teams will punish you for them.”
Marshall capitalized on its first chance of the night. Just after 7’, senior midfielder/forward Vinicius Fernandes curled a shot that crept through the hands of graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu and the Thundering Herd jumped out to a 1-0 lead. After conceding, JMU began to apply more pressure during Marshall’s possessions.
The Thundering Herd created a chance from a counter attack at 15’, but Leu denied Milo Yosef from close range to keep the score 1-0. Shortly after, redshirt freshman midfielder Ethan Taylor fired from outside the box to force a save from Semmle, and open up a corner kick for the Dukes. Semmle corralled the cross from the corner and ended the JMU attack.
At 28’, Vitor Dias showed why he was Marshall’s leading goal scorer from a season ago. He fired a shot into the bottom right corner to beat Leu and double Marshall’s lead on the night. Shortly after at 31’, JMU won a free kick from the edge of the box to set up one of its best chances of the night — Ahlander stood over it and placed it in the top-right corner to get JMU on the board and cut the deficit in half.
“I’m really confident in our group and we’re really confident in our ability.” Redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara said when thinking ahead of Marshall.
The Thundering Herd responded with a third goal of its own. At 36’, Yosef finished from point-blank range off a rebound to make it 3-1 to the Thundering Herd. Despite outshooting Marshall 6-4, the Dukes found themselves down two at the break.
JMU created a couple of chances via open play and a set piece to start the second half, but Marshall held firm in keeping its two-goal lead. Off a corner kick at 52’ , Dias took a short pass, dribbled just inside the box and found the top left corner to make it 4-1. Leu was outstretched, but the shot had the perfect dip to go up and over into the net.
At 54’, JMU again created an opportunity with a free kick in a similar part of the field where Ahlander scored earlier. This time, Obara took the shot but placed it just over the crossbar.
JMU continued to fight for a way back into the game, as at 61’, Connor Hester attempted a shot only for Semmle — who only averaged 0.38 goals against last spring — to deny JMU again.
Marshall didn’t take its foot off the gas: At 65’, off a corner kick, the ball fell to Adam Lubell at the edge of the box, and his shot took a weird bounce and found its way into the net for a fifth Thundering Herd goal.
It continued to get worse for the Dukes. At 67’, Paulo Lino joined the scoring sheet for Marshall with a strike from well outside the 18-yard box, making it 6-1 Marshall. In this instance, like a couple of other goals scored earlier, there was little the JMU defense and Leu could do about the shot taken by a Marshall player.
“It’s always focusing on the next opponent,” Redshirt junior defenseman Tyler Clegg said. “Another game on Sunday means another opportunity; we want to defend our home pitch and we don't want to lose any more games.”
After multiple stoppages for injuries on both sides, the game ended 6-1 Marshall. The Thundering Herd picked up its first win of the season and will next face Virginia Tech on Aug. 29. JMU falls to 0-1 on the season.
JMU tallied twelve shots, but just three of them were on goal. In his JMU debut, Leu allowed six goals but made just two saves. Marshall also mustered up twelve shots, but eight of those were on goal. Dias led the way for the Thundering Herd with two goals and an assist.
