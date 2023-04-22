Hallie Hall

Graduate infielder Hallie Hall takes a swing during JMU's 9-2 win against Coppin State on March 10. Hall's two-RBI single brought in the Dukes only runs in their 10-2 win over Marshall.

 Charlotte Matherly | The Breeze

JMU softball fell to Marshall 10-2 on Friday in the first of a three-game weekend series.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Marshall wasted no time offensively, scoring a total of six runs in the second inning to go up  6-0.

  • JMU scored its only two runs in the top of the third off a single from graduate infielder Hallie Hall. She also recorded her third stolen base this season.

  • Marshall’s redshirt-senior pitcher Sydney Nester pitched the entire game, allowing only five hits and six strikeouts. Her record improved to 21-5.

  • The Dukes’ pitching rotation gave up 12 hits and only recorded a total of two strikeouts across three pitchers.

JMU drops to 23-15 (8-8 Sun Belt) while Marshall moves to 37-6 (12-2 Sun Belt)and are set to play again Saturday, April 22nd starting at 1 p.m.

