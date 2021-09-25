JMU lost to the College of Charleston in its first of two matches against the Cougars this weekend. The College of Charleston won in four sets (27-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21), and the Dukes recorded their first CAA loss of the season.
“I’m kind of disappointed in the way we played,” JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “We looked a little tired and did some silly stuff [on the court].”
A kill from JMU sophomore outside hitter Miette Veldman got the match underway and put the Dukes on the board. Sinclair Gymnasium was packed with enthusiastic fans, whose excitement radiated throughout the gymnasium and motivated the Dukes, freshman middle blocker Annie Smith said.
“I love feeding off the energy of the crowd,” Smith said. “Everyone on the court is so excited to be out there, and we’re always cheering each other on. I think it makes the biggest difference.”
College of Charleston — who entered the match with an 0-1 road record — came out strong and hungry for a win. The Cougars’ serves were fast and hard to control, but JMU adjusted and held its own.
It took some time for the Dukes to adjust to the Cougars’ rhythm, but they found a structure that worked. The first two sets remained close, with both teams unable to grow a significant lead.
Veldman and junior middle blocker Sophia Davis were powerhouses in front of the net, making crucial blocks and kills that kept JMU alive on more than one occasion. The duo put up a combined 19 kills, and Davis had a season-high seven digs.
Senior defensive specialist and libero Savannah Marshall made multiple diving saves to keep the ball in play and prevented the Cougars from growing a big lead on multiple occasions. Marshall led the team in digs (15), tying freshman defensive specialist and libero Jaydyn Clemmer.
“I’m just there to motivate my teammates,” Marshall said. “A lot of it is … building more trust with our teammates — being there for one another and playing for each other instead of just worrying about executing.”
By the third set, JMU was making more of the “silly plays” Steinbrecher mentioned. Multiple errors against the Dukes gave College of Charleston a substantial lead and the Cougars took the set 25-16.
The Cougars continued to apply pressure in the fourth set and forced JMU to make difficult plays. The Dukes took two near-consecutive timeouts after a slew of errors. JMU gained some momentum from a six-point deficit, but it was too late to complete the comeback.
JMU falls to 8-3, while College of Charleston improves to 8-6 and wins its first CAA match of the season. The Dukes and Cougars return to Sinclair Gymnasium Sunday at 1 p.m. for their second match of the weekend.
