The Diamond Dukes took down George Washington, 10-8, Tuesday afternoon in a back-and-forth contest that featured four lead changes. This extends the Dukes’ win streak to five, undefeated halfway through their 10-game homestand.
Graduate right-handed pitcher Jack Cone started on the mound and led off for the Diamond Dukes. He made his second start and pitched three innings, allowed five runs and struck out two batters. Junior right-hander CJ Czerwinski replaced Cone, who said his play wasn’t up to par with the expectation.
“I definitely didn’t pitch to my standard or our team standard, but I knew the offense would have my back,” Cone said. “I could even help out myself in that way because I’m still hitting [designated hitter].”
Senior right-hander Connor Harris started for George Washington. He pitched two innings and allowed three runs before senior left-hander Michael Foltz replaced him.
The Colonials got the first run off Cone this season, a blast to deep-right field from junior third baseman Brett Young. JMU redshirt senior center fielder Trevon Dabney caught a ball hammered to center field by senior first baseman Michael Kohn — one of two good catches in the second inning — to avoid a second run in the inning.
The Dukes answered back quickly with a two-RBI double by Cone. A single from redshirt junior third baseman Jacob Steinberg and a double from freshman second baseman Mike Mancini set Cone up to put the Dukes on the board. An RBI single from redshirt junior Mason Dunaway brought Cone home to give the Diamond Dukes a 3-1 lead.
Cone continues to thrive in the unique role he has cut out for himself on the team. He tallied two hits and two RBIs as JMU’s lead-off hitter and midweek starting pitcher.
“It’s very cool, rare, rare to see that I can do something on both sides of the ball,” Cone said. “So I think it’s very special that they’re letting me do it, and I’d love to continue to do it.”
An RBI double by the Colonials’ junior right fielder Eddie Micheletti and a three-run home run by senior designated hitter Noah Levin put George Washington back ahead, 5-3, in the top of the third. The Dukes followed this with two of their own in the bottom of the frame evening the score at 5 apiece. Sophomore right fielder Grant Painter brought in sophomore left fielder Fenwick Trimble, and after stealing a base, Painter scored off an error from George Washington junior shortstop Bryan Belo.
The barrage of runs continued in the fifth with Levin’s second home run of the game, highlighting a three-run half inning. The Dukes didn’t go away, as Trimble hit his third home run of the young season on the first pitch of his at bat.
With runners on second and third, the Colonials intentionally walked Trimble. Dabney was walked to bring in sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone. Trimble said he was excited when he saw Dabney come up after he was intentionally walked.
“I was pumped for Tre. I knew Tre was gonna come and he walked, so that was a good at bat by him,” Trimble said. “We got a lot of confidence in Tre, and we knew he was gonna do what he could.”
This set up senior first baseman Kyle Novak for a two-RBI single that put the Dukes back in the lead. Schiavone’s day wasn’t done: He hit an RBI single in the seventh to bring home sophomore third baseman Coleman Calabrese.
Trimble came up with another hit, his fourth of the game — a career high — this time a double. Trimble is on a tear this season, coming into this game hitting .423 and was 4-for-4 with one home run and one RBI. Trimble said he’s enjoying how he’s playing, especially since they’re winning games.
JMU (5-3) continues its homestand with a weekend series against UMass Lowell, starting Friday at 3 p.m. George Washington (2-6) heads to McNeese State for a weekend series starting the same day at 7 p.m.
“Feel good, obviously it’s good to win, that’s the best part of it all is we’re winning games. It’s easy to get in a groove when team’s winning games,” Trimble said. “That’s been a big thing — keep it rolling.”