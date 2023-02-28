JMU redshirt senior center fielder Trevon Dabney rounds the bases during the Dukes' 10-2 win over George Mason on Feb. 21. The Dukes extended its win streak to five games Tuesday afternoon after defeating George Washington, 10-8 — Dabney was intentionally walked in the sixth inning, which allowed sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone to score and brought the Dukes within one run.