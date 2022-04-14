JMU Athletics announced Thursday morning that Dukes’ head football coach Curt Cignetti received a three-year contract extension. His new deal runs through the 2027 season.
“His emphasis on student-athlete welfare and his approach to promoting an atmosphere of accountability and shared success will suit us well as we transition to FBS football,” JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said in a statement to JMU Athletics.
Since taking over the Dukes in 2019, Cignetti has an all-time record of 33-5 including an FCS National Championship appearance and back-to-back semifinals appearances.
JMU makes its venture into the FBS this September as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, with the first game against Middle Tennessee on Sep. 3.
