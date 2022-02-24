JMU Nation, meet the Dukes’ esports team.
JMU announced Feb. 7 that its X-Labs esports team officially moved to the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) as a formal member. The announcement was the culmination of months of work by 4-VA, the organization responsible for creating X-Labs, and X-Labs Director Nick Swayne and Assistant Director Karris Atkins. As a partnership between eight universities, 4-VA develops innovative new programs for each university, and X-Labs is JMU’s contribution to the program.
“Last summer, [Swayne] told us he wanted to start an esports program,” Atkins said. “Immediately, my team and I ordered computers, started designing and preparing the space … researching the industry and culture … and meeting our existing communities on campus.”
Those communities were student-run clubs like Round 1 and PlayMU. These clubs could compete in different events with a sponsorship from a faculty member, but this new team competes in a much different environment. Rather than the occasional, one-off tournament, the ECAC is providing JMU students with the opportunity to compete with other schools for a full season, akin to any JMU athletic program.
Senior Noah Rafky is currently a co-captain on JMU’s Valorant team. Valorant is a popular online game that emerged on the esports scene in 2020. It’s now one of the six games that students can compete in through JMU X-Labs. Rafky started playing esports in high school, applying the competitiveness he developed playing basketball and tennis to the game Counter-Strike.
“I used to never play video games, but my twin brother got me into computers,” Rafky said, “and from there, I joined his friend group and started playing games with them and got obsessed with Counter-Strike.”
Rafky eventually joined the esports team at his high school, Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virgina, helping his school win a national championship for Counter-Strike. But when Rafky arrived at JMU, his options were slim. He joined a club team on campus for Valorant. Then, at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester, the club team got the news.
“Somebody messaged the club team and told us about this new team,” Rafty said. “[We didn’t] know how they were going to do anything, like if they were going to be tryouts or if they would assimilate any of the existing teams.”
Overwatch team captain and junior Carter Gilbert has played esports at JMU since his freshman year. He said he remembered the moment he heard about the new program.
“We were just told one day that the esports club was going to be absorbed by X-Labs,” Gilbert said. “At first, we were a little confused at first, but upon learning more information, we got really excited.”
With this announcement, the stage was set for JMU’s new esports team to emerge. Now, the program has taken a big step by joining it’s first league.
“We knew [that] when we started, we would be joining a league,” Atkins said of the decision to join the ECAC. “There were several at that time, and all had their pros and cons, and each supported different games — we decided ECAC was a good place to start. We will be joining more leagues this fall.”
Atkins added that the feeling of the team finally joining the new league was a culmination of months of hard work.
“We have accomplished a lot in six months, but we still have room to grow,” Atkins said. “There is still so much more we can and will accomplish.”
Before this year, Gilbert played esports through clubs like PlayMU, but now, as a captain in X-Labs, he says the biggest difference between club level and going through X-Labs is the outside support.
“When we’re going through clubs, we’re getting no support from the institute and doing it ourselves,” Gilbert said. “Now, we’re getting a ton of support from X-Labs … The resources we have are infinitely higher than before.”
Rafky described the decision to start an esports program now as a “home run/slam-dunk idea,” especially during COVID-19, where competing in a virtual environment is often safer. For some, now seemed like the perfect time to implement an esports program, and the new team puts JMU ahead of a lot of schools in the esports realm.
“Even big schools that are seen as more innovative on the tech side still don’t have this,” Rafky said.
Atkins said JMU Esports won’t just be another team for JMU fans to root for. It’ll be an opportunity for students to connect to the constantly growing gaming industry.
“Our program allows students to stay in their current majors and learn how to combine that major with their passion for gaming so they can connect with a multibillion-dollar industry,” Atkins said. “The industry doesn't need students who are great gamers. They need students who are great at marketing, graphic design, computer science, engineering, performing arts, law and more with an interest in gaming.”
Before X-Labs, gaming had been a presence at JMU. Now, the X-Labs Esports team is ready to help students not just play games in a competitive atmosphere but potentially put them on track to find a career in the world of gaming.
“The varsity community is so much stronger,” Gilbert said. “I feel more connected to the Valorant team or the Call of Duty team, and because we’re meeting in person, my team has gotten a lot closer.”
Atkins said that the draw of esports, the gaming industry and the gaming community is clear, and as he puts it, “Collegiate esports is just getting started, especially at JMU.”
Gilbert echoed this sentiment: “It’s gonna be an explosion. As more schools decide or feel pressured to invest more resources into it … the tournaments are gonna get way bigger, and it will become much more mainstream. It’s just inevitable.”
