JMU’s Esports teams are used to playing their matches in the X-Labs building on campus, which sits in the shadow of Bridgeforth Stadium across Newman Lake. But on Dec. 4, the Rainbow Six: Siege team won the NACE Starleague Championship on a stage at the Localhost in Philadelphia. It was the first time the team had ever competed on stage.
“That was definitely one of my favorite days of my entire life,” sophomore co-captain Jake Jarvis said. “Being on the stage, and then winning the game.”
But that win was far from guaranteed. Even making the Grand Final was doubtful. The Dukes faced an undefeated Butler in the Round of Four, one of just two teams that beat JMU in the regular season. The playoff format was best-of-three maps, first to seven points wins the map. To earn a point, the attackers need to defuse a bomb, the defenders need to defuse the defuser, and both teams can win by killing the members of the other team.
JMU advanced to the Grand Finals with a 2-1 victory. There they faced the other team that beat them, Kettering University.
Sophomore co-captain Arman Bolooki said that despite the team having a bit of nervousness about the rematch, its confidence was still there.
“Jake said it himself: ‘We’re not going to just be on stage just for us to lose,’” Bolooki said. “So that kind of really hit home for the majority of us.”
Not only had Kettering beat JMU in the regular season, but it swept the Dukes, 2-0. The Dukes didn’t redeem themselves in the first map, losing to Kettering, 7-3. While this was the third straight time JMU lost a map to Kettering across both matches, Bolooki said the Dukes lost the first map in every playoff match in their run. At that point, the team wasn’t phased.
Still, some players felt the loss more than others. Sophomore Cameron Bernstein recalled going backstage after a disappointing performance in the first map. He said he calmed down, slowed his heart rate and returned for the do-or-die second map. His performance improved, and so did JMU’s.
“We still had the confidence of, ‘Hey, we are better,’” Bolooki said.
JMU won the second map 7-5 to tie the match at 1-1. The match would be decided in the third. The format of each map had each team play six of the potential 12 rounds as either the attackers or defenders, switching sides after the sixth. JMU won two of the first six rounds as the attackers, but clinched the championship by winning all five of its rounds as the defenders.
Bernstein earned the triple kill that helped secure JMU’s win in the final round. Once the screens announced JMU’s victory, Bernstein could be seen waving goodbye to Kettering, an act Jarvis called payback for when a Kettering player had done the same to JMU after round one.
Payback was a theme of JMU’s run. JMU avenged both of its regular season losses — first against Butler, then Kettering, en route to the championship.
“It was like a revenge tour,” Jarvis said.
JMU’s win was the culmination of months of hard work to put the team together in the first place. Before this semester, there was no official Rainbow Six: Siege team at JMU. Bolooki said the team came together in spring 2022 and practiced all summer in preparation for its first official season. At that point, Jarvis was the only one with any competitive Rainbow Six experience.
The Dukes spent the summer developing 35 total gameplans — five for each of the seven maps — and practicing for a few hours three or four days a week. As the season went on and the team bounced back from two losses, Bolooki said JMU learned to trust each other more and stop pointing fingers.
“We know that when the vibe is down, we don’t play to our standards,” Bernstein said.
It all came together in the NACE Starleague, and JMU followed it up with a third-place finish in the ECAC a week later. Bernstein cited studying for finals as one reason the team fell 3-2 in a best-of-five semifinal against Muskingum, but the Dukes responded with a decisive 3-1 win against Trine in the bronze medal match.
Ultimately, while the team’s success in the ECAC and NACE is promising, Bernstein said, the team’s main goal is to qualify for the Unified Collegiate Championship, a national Rainbow Six: Siege tournament run by the developers of the game — Ubisoft. Jarvis said winning the Starleague will help JMU earn more points toward its efforts to qualify.
“We have so much more potential as a team,” Bernstein said.
The fall semester has officially wrapped up, and the team has made an impact in its first semester — and the Dukes look to continue that. But for Bolooki, the motivation to keep going isn’t gaming for himself but for the organization he represents.
“Play for the name on your chest,” Bolooki said, “not the name on your back.”