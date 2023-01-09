With the FCS National Championship game between North Dakota State and South Dakota State set for Jan. 8 at 2 p.m., The Breeze surveyed JMU fans to measure its grip of the Dukes' former subdivision, over a month removed from watching them go 8-3 in their first FBS season. Staff writer Will Moran broke down the results from 307 respondents, which show JMU fans have mostly moved on from FCS life.