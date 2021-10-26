It took extra time, but JMU women’s soccer defeated William & Mary 1-0 in its second straight road CAA victory. The Dukes had the advantage in all statistical categories — shots (13-6), shots on goal (6-2) and corner kicks (7-3) — but it wasn’t until 96’ that a shot from redshirt senior forward Ginger Deel found the back of the net.
First-half action started slow — it took over 20 minutes for a save-triggering shot to be registered by either team. JMU senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman fired a shot to the bottom-center of the goal that was corralled at the 21’ by William & Mary junior goalkeeper Zoe Daughty.
William & Mary tallied three first-half shots, but none had to be saved by JMU redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom. The match went into halftime relatively even statistically — both the Dukes and the Tribe had three shots, and JMU attempted one more corner kick.
JMU quickly applied pressure on Daughty coming out of the gates in the second half. Wiseman tacked on two more shots on goal, and redshirt junior defender Ashby Larkin fired a shot at 47’; the Dukes took three shots on goal in the first four minutes of the second.
Blom wasn’t tested until 59’ when junior midfielder Jillian O’Toole launched a shot on goal. Action subsided for 20 minutes until JMU freshman forward Amanda Attanasi was denied by Daughty at 79’, and Blom stopped William & Mary senior midfielder/forward Zoe Smith five minutes later.
Two back-to-back fouls occurred just prior to the end of regulation on both teams, but they were inconsequential to extra shot opportunities, and the game went into extra time. Six minutes into extra time, Attanasi passed to Deel, who then found the back of the net to win the match.
After winning its last road game of the season, JMU moves to 7-8-1 (4-3 CAA) before two home matches to end the regular season — Oct. 28 versus. Elon at 7 p.m. and Oct. 31 versusDelaware at noon. William & Mary drops to 3-9-3 (1-4-3 CAA) and travels to Newark, Delaware, to face the Blue Hens Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Scoring summary
96:36 - Ginger Deel (3), assisted by Amanda Attanasi. JMU
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more women’s soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.