For a while, JMU couldn’t recover from its fumble-bug.
With 25 seconds left in the first quarter, Georgia State redshirt junior defensive end Javon Denis strip-sacked JMU graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio and took it in for six points to put Georgia State up 10-7.
Then, after JMU found itself down 17-7 before getting the ball back with 10:11 left in the second quarter, freshman running back Wayne Knight couldn’t corral a routine kickoff. Georgia State redshirt freshman linebacker Jordan Jones stormed down the field to recover the football, giving the Panthers the ball at the 5-yard line.
On the ensuing kickoff, not even JMU’s leading receiver redshirt senior Kris Thornton could catch a break. He juggled the football but recovered it. But one play later, graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese fumbled — this one went the other way for a 32-yard scoop-and-score by Georgia State redshirt junior cornerback Bryquice Brown.
In its coldest game of the year so far, JMU’s chances looked bleak, down 27-7 with 7:26 left before halftime — before JMU scored 35 of the the game’s next 48 points in a topsy-turvy, rollercoaster penultimate matchup of the season that saw JMU prevail, 42-40.
“We made countless mistakes that led to touchdowns and scores for them in the first half,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “I’ve been in this situation three or four times now in my head coaching career and it always seems to work out the same way: Just talked to them very calmly about we haven’t played very good football, here’s what we’d done, here’s how we need to play and let’s just play one play at a time and play a good second half.”
Once the offense settled down, though, the Panthers couldn’t catch up. It didn’t pick its first second-half first down until there was 5:03 left in the fourth quarter or score until the 2:30 fourth quarter mark.
With the win, JMU moves to 7-3 (5-2 Sun Belt) while Georgia State falls to 4-7 (3-4 Sun Belt). Both wrap up their seasons next Saturday — JMU versus Coastal Carolina at noon, and Georgia State against Marshall at the same time.
Centeio finished the afternoon 21-for-27, 274 yards passing and four touchdowns with no interceptions, and added another 12 yards on the ground. Agyei-Obese contributed to most of the Dukes’ yardage on the ground, with 89 yards on 20 carries and a pair of scores.
Georgia State redshirt junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash did most of his damage on a 75-yard touch-pass touchdown and ended the afternoon with an additional 136 yards. JMU’s defense racked up five sacks and held the Panthers’ offense to 257 yards.
JMU fumbled once more, its seventh of the game, to give Georgia State another chance down 42-34 with 6:10 left in the fourth quarter. JMU redshirt sophomore Tanner Morris’ snap never got to Centeio and the ball trickled on the ground, giving Georgia State the ball at JMU’s 45-yard line.
On 4th-and-5 with 3:58 left, Georgia State redshirt senior quarterback Darren Grainer found Thrash on a slant route to move the ball to JMU’s 12-yard line before sophomore running back Marcus Carroll powered the ball over the goal line to make it 42-40 with 2:30 to go.
After stopping Georgia State’s two-point conversion, JMU redshirt junior safety Que Reid recovered the Panthers’ onside kick, and Centeio kept the ball on a 3rd-and-7 read option to secure JMU’s needed first down and seventh victory of the season, putting a stamp on JMU’s second come-from-behind victory this season by 20 points or more.
“It's always just, ‘What did we mess up on, address it and then how can we fix it and execute better,’” Centeio said. “We did it against App State and we did it today.”
Thornton, minus the botched kickoff return, showed out and set records in the process. He ended the afternoon with four catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns, and passed former JMU wide receiver Riley Stapleton (2015-19) with 23 JMU career touchdown catches to move to No. 2 all-time.
From here, only one game remains on JMU’s schedule because of the transition rule that bars the Dukes from competing in a bowl game. If JMU wins next Saturday, it’ll take the regular season east division crown over Coastal Carolina with the head-to-head advantage and same conference record.
Although JMU won’t play past Nov. 26, Cignetti has a simple task on his mind for seven days from now.
“We’re playing for the Sun Belt east championship,” he said.