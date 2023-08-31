The 8-3 (6-2 Sun Belt) Dukes averaged 37 points per game and 6.2 yards per play in 2022 — first in the Sun Belt.
But to replicate that offensive explosiveness in 2023, JMU will have to do it with multiple new faces and question marks.
Gone from last season’s offense is quarterback Todd Centeio, wide receiver Kris Thornton, running back Percy Agyei-Obese and tight end Drew Painter, among other contributors, a group that included the Sun Belt’s Offensive and Newcomer Player of the Year (Centeio), a First Team All-Sun Belt wideout (Thornton) and Third Team All-Sun Belt ball carrier (Agyei-Obese).
The 2023 rendition of the Dukes’ offense has some 2022 holdovers, notably all five starters from the offensive line, as well as senior running back Latrele Palmer and redshirt senior wide receiver Reggie Brown. There’s also room for younger players and transfers that the Dukes picked up in the offseason to make a sizable impact this year.
Quarterbacks
JMU found itself in a similar situation to last year’s preseason: an undecided decision for most of fall camp pertaining to who’s starting under center Week 1.
That was, in all likelihood, until Tuesday.
After practice then, Cignetti said he believed Barnett had “separated from the rest of the pack pretty significantly.”
While Cignetti didn’t officially announce the redshirt freshman the winner of the quarterback battle, he provided plenty of evidence to hint at Barnett being named the starter.
“He’s gonna walk into a challenging situation here,” Cignetti said. “Got some tough contests on the road early in the season, got some pretty capable teams, but we’ve got weapons around him and just don’t try to do too much, you know, which I have total confidence in, and the offense does, too.”
Barnett played in just two games last season, his scant stats — 14 passing yards and 16 rushing — coming in mop-up duty against Norfolk State last September. While JMU head coach Curt Cignetti hadn’t spoken much about the quarterback battle, after the last scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 22, Cignetti said he’s seen progress in the passing game, while specifically mentioning that he’s liked what he’s seen from Barnett on the field.
“We had a lot of question marks in our passing game,” Cignetti said. “I’ve been pleased with Barnett’s progress at quarterback, and we’ve had some receivers step up. We’ve made some plays; there are still plays to be made.”
The other quarterback who has been in the running to take the first snap against Bucknell on Saturday is redshirt senior and two-time transfer Jordan McCloud.
McCloud started his career at USF before a more recent stint at Arizona. McCloud totaled 3,251 passing yards and 432 rushing with 28 total touchdowns (23 passing and five rushing) and 15 interceptions in 23 games during his five combined years with the Bulls and Wildcats. With knee and ankle injuries in fall 2021, McCloud didn’t see the field for the Wildcats in 2022 before coming to Harrisonburg this offseason. In the Dukes’ spring game, McCloud connected with Brown on a 64-yard touchdown.
Cignetti said toward the end of his press conference and quarterback talk Tuesday that, “if we had to play an hour from now, I would say Jordan McCloud would be the backup.”
Wide receivers
The most notable name back in the Dukes’ receiving core is Brown, who’s taking on an increased role this year with the departure of Thornton and Terrance Greene Jr. After finishing the 2022 season with 401 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games, Brown should be on track for a sharp increase in production, should he stay healthy the whole season.
“Reggie’s the guy we’re going to have to have a big year out of,” Cignetti said after the spring game in April. “And you know, he’s totally capable. He knows what’s expected.”
Transfer wide receiver Phoenix Sproles is the only other JMU redshirt senior out wide this season. Sproles comes to Harrisonburg after playing for an FCS foe that JMU is more than familiar with, North Dakota State, where he played since 2018. Sproles was there for three of the Bison’s FCS championships — 2018, 2019 and 2021 — and through his career, he amassed 888 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
“I really like, you know, Reggie and Phoenix out there,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Tanner Morris said Friday. “They’re doing a great job this camp for sure.”
Offensive linemen
With all five of JMU’s starting offensive lineman returning from last year, Morris said it’s been easy to pick up where the group left off in 2022.
“We really want to keep pushing forward and making sure that, you know, we get the synergy back together,” Morris said. “But as of right now, I feel like we’re progressing fairly well.”
With the help of the offensive line last season, JMU averaged 4.3 rushing yards per attempt and 186.7 yards per game on the ground, fourth in the Sun Belt.
Morris said that the offseason was easy for the linemen in terms of improving on last season because of the four years of experience they’ve had practicing with one another.
“We know each other’s ins and outs,” Morris said. “We really know what our weaknesses are and our strengths … We know the calls into the offense really well, so that’s definitely helped progress us from where we were last season for sure.”
Redshirt senior right tackle Nick Kidwell, who’s going into his sixth year with the Dukes after being named to the VaSID First-Team All-State and Second-Team All-Sun Belt teams, has been a leading force for the linemen and is coming into the 2023 season with plenty of preseason accolades to accompany it, including:
- Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team
- College Football Network Preseason
- Sun Belt Offensive Lineman of the Year
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
- HERO Sports Group of Five Second-Team Preseason All-American
- Outland Trophy Watch List
Running backs
Palmer appeared in all 11 games in 2022, rushing for 398 yards and five touchdowns, while tacking on 47 receiving yards. Palmer was also the second team of the Pro Football Network Team of the Week after his 111 rushing yards and three touchdown performance against Texas State on Oct. 1.
Complementing the veteran Palmer is Lawton, who’s entering his first in purple and gold. Coming from Stony Brook after five seasons, Lawton racked up 2,102 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 77.9 rushing yards per game, across his career. Lawton was also named a First-Team All-CAA running back in 2021 after rushing for 1,088 yards.
After the spring game, Lawton said he sees himself as a versatile player with a lot of speed, something he hopes people think of when they hear his name. With a lot of depth in the running back room this season, Lawton said he’s been kept on his toes with competition.
“It keeps me focused,” Lawton said. “I’m trying to get the [starting] job, obviously, but I appreciate them being there with me.”
A younger running back in the mix is redshirt sophomore running back Kaelon Black, who logged one start in nine games last fall. Alongside what was also a veteran-laded backfield in 2022, Black proved himself as a do-it-all back, totaling 510 yards — 177 through the air — and five touchdowns. Black was named the VaSID Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.
Tight ends
Without graduates Painter and Noah Turner, who collectively had 19 catches for 221 yards in 2022, junior tight end Zach Horton is the lone contributing tight end returning this fall. In 11 games, five of which he started in, Horton tallied 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns — numbers he could expand upon in a bigger role this fall.
Junior Taylor Thompson, a transfer from Charlotte, is joining Horton in the tight end room after playing for the 49ers from 2020-22. Despite undergoing a season-ending ACL injury in October 2021, Thompson still recorded 580 yards and two touchdowns during his three years in the Queen City.
After fall camp, Cignetti said he was pleased with the progress made across the roster, but that he still believes there’s progress to be made heading into the Bucknell game on Saturday and beyond.
“I’ve seen development in the passing game, and I’m pleased with where we are at in terms of progress,” Cignetti said. “We’ve made some plays, and there are still plays to be made.”