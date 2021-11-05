The wait is over. JMU has been fully approved to join the Sun Belt conference.
JMU Athletics received unanimous approval on its financial plans Friday, leaving no more roadblocks in the plan to move from the Football Conference Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
The Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission received unanimous approval on JMU’s financial plans. JMU President Jonathan Alger and Senior Vice President of Administration and Finance Charlie King both spoke, explaining why JMU was suited for a jump and how it had the financial support.
“We have studied these issues for years and have been careful and thoughtful in our planning as our athletics program has grown,” Alger said. “We believe this is the right time and the right opportunity for JMU to pursue the move from FCS to FBS and to the Sunbelt.”
Alger said this move would match the “natural growth” of the university and pointed to the Sun Belt conference consisting of similar institutions like Old Dominion University and the success JMU has seen in its athletics programs.
The Dukes will officially begin the transition into the conference July 1, 2022 with full-time membership completed — including financial reports — by 2024. On Wednesday, the CAA voted to reject JMU’s appeal to participate in postseason play should the Dukes accept a Sun Belt invitation. Non-football sports will begin Sun Belt competition in 2023, with the Dukes able to compete for conference championships in their first season. JMU football will have a two-year transition period into full FBS membership.
While explaining JMU’s financial plan, King said it costs the school about $600,000 with each deep JMU football playoff run in the FCS and that the school can add 22 more scholarships with the move. He emphasized that it won’t be all at once.
In addition, JMU will need to pay the Colonial Athletics Association an exit fee of $1.25 million — $1 million for conference membership and the additional $250,000 for football alone.
JMU Assistant Athletics Director for Communications Kevin Warner provided the following statement to The Breeze on behalf of JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne and Alger:
“We have been detailed and thorough in following the scripted process to consider opportunities with the Sun Belt conference. We are glad to have this key component completed, and we appreciate the assistance of the Commonwealth's Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission today. We are excited about the next step for the future of James Madison University and our intercollegiate athletics program.”
King provided the committee an overview of how the Dukes can uphold a 2015 law that limits the percentage of the athletics budget funded by student fees. Moving to NCAA Division I-A and the Sun Belt would make it so JMU can only fund 55% of the athletics budget from student fees.
According to the Knight commission, 79% of the athletics budget at JMU (in 2019) currently comes from student fees.
Prior to the vote, the commission accepted suggestions proposed by Delegate Betsy Carr to take into consideration the two-year probationary period JMU will be under after moving — to provide language to create a transitionary period and the expectation that JMU will focus on minimizing the impact on student fees.
Delegate Luke Torian said that while this is a great opportunity for JMU, he didn’t want the students to “bear the cost” of the transition.
“I certainly hope that as you guys make this move, that it does not become a burden for your students,” Torian said.
JMU is expected to make its formal announcement this afternoon.
The Breeze will continue to update this article as the story develops.
