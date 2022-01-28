Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, central Maryland, portions of northern and central Virginia as well as the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. The steadiest snow is expected late this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall below freezing for most areas during the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&