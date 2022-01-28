There were runs, there were fouls, there were injuries and, finally, there was a conclusion. Some might call this came an offensive battle, but redshirt junior guard Vado Morse called it something else.
“It’s just basketball,” Morse said.
JMU fell to Drexel 88-82. Despite a hot start offensively from the Dukes, Drexel’s own shooting kept them in the game before defensive mistakes from JMU and a late-game knee injury to JMU graduate guard Takal Molson helped propel the Dragons to victory.
Both teams were hot offensively from the beginning, entering the first timeout 14-14 five minutes into the game. Drexel’s 3-point shooting was a problem for JMU early, with the Dragons shooting 60% from deep in the first half on top of 55% from the field.
Drexel went up as much as nine points on two separate occasions before halftime. The Dragons played very physical defense, with three blocks and 14 defensive rebounds.
JMU’s own hot shooting from inside and beyond the arc during the half kept them in the game. The Dukes went 15-for-30 from the field and 6-for-10 from 3.
Drexel led 43-40 at halftime.
“We got off to a hot start, and what we got to do is make sure they don’t get off to a hot start,” JMU graduate guard Charles Falden said. “We’ve got to communicate better on defense and don’t let them get open.”
In the second half, Drexel continued its physical play and hot shooting, going on a 10-0 run early and out-rebounding the Dukes 7-0. JMU managed to keep it close thanks to a critical dunk from Molson — with a layup by JMU redshirt freshman guard Terrance Edwards in between. Edwards had a career-high in points (17) and field goals made (8).
Molson, along with Morse, managed to score double digits for the 10th time this season, doing so in every conference game. Molson briefly left the floor due to a hard hit by Drexel sophomore forward Amari Williams, but he finished with 12 points. Morse finished with 18.
“Those two are definite playmakers,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “When I describe a playmaker, I’m talking about a guy who can make a shot — [they] can drive, [they] can shoot, but also make it for somebody else too. We lean on those two a lot.”
After back-and-forth play between the conference foes, a jumper by Falden followed immediately with a steal by JMU redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi and a layup by Edwards — tying the game — resulted in an eruption by the AUBC crowd.
Drexel responded with a few free throws, followed by a rebound by Williams and a dunk and layup by Drexel graduate guard/forward Melik Martin to put the Dragons up seven with a little under six minutes remaining. Soon after, the Dragons extended their lead to 10 with less than four minutes remaining.
“You lose a two-possession game, and for four minutes, it was tied at a one-possession game,” Byington said. “We [had] too many mistakes all throughout the game … That’s what we got to focus on.”
The Dukes stayed in it, spurred by a clutch 3-pointer by Falden; they were able to bring it within five. Three-straight free throws on two trips to the line by Williams put the Dragons up by eight, but Edwards made another jumper to shorten the lead to six, earning himself the first double-double of his career.
The Dragons held onto the ball with under 30 seconds to go, forcing the Dukes to foul and give Drexel two more free throws, which were both made by Washington, putting them up eight again. The Dukes made one more layup before a Drexel steal sealed the win for the Dragons.
“You got to overcome,” Byington said about the loss. “I know our guys have resiliency in them … We tried to compete to the end, and it just wasn’t enough.”
JMU falls to 12-6 (3-4 CAA), while Drexel improves to 9-8 (4-3 CAA). The Dukes stay home to play Delaware on Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. while the Dragons head to Towson on the same day at 2 p.m.
