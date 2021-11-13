As the saying goes, “You could cut the tension with a knife.”
While the tension was thick as JMU took on William & Mary, redshirt senior Ethan Ratke stole the show in the Dukes’ 32-22 victory — breaking three records in one game.
“We were in a position to dominante,” head coach Curt Cignetti said. “It was a good win.”
The scoreboard was quiet, but it was an aggressive game. Both squads struggled to get on the board in the first half, especially in the red zone. Ratke was the lone first-quarter scorer, putting up a 23-yard field goal — the kicker added another field goal in the second quarter.
Both teams played physical defense, and as the first half drew to a close, it intensified. Johnson suffered a few hard hits, including a targeting penalty from William & Mary senior safety Gage Herdman that led to an ejection. The hit forced Johnson to sit out a play, but it laid the groundwork for JMU’s first touchdown of the game — a 30-yard shot downfield to redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton that gave the Dukes a 13-0 lead at the end of the half.
“[Thorton’s] hard to cover because of his speed and ball skills,” Cignetti said. “That was really big for us … He’s a really consistent player.”
Coming out of the locker room, the Dukes’ energy increased on the field, looking sharper and cutting faster. The adjustment paid off early, as Ratke knocked down a 29-yard field goal of the game to start the scoring once again.
Despite continued aggression on the Tribe’s next series, Johnson found a hole in the red zone and ran in for a two-yard touchdown, giving JMU a 23-0 lead.
“We made it a point to be physical, but with poise,” Cignetti said. “We could see our guys backing off … and I’m really proud of them for that.”
The Tribe finally broke the drought with a 53-yard sprint from redshirt freshman running back Malachi Imoh to put William & Mary on the board — the touchdown brought some life back into the Tribe.
To begin the fourth quarter, William & Mary put pressure on JMU with junior running back Bronson Yoder’s 46-yard rushing touchdown. Just when the score got tight, the Tribe attempted a two-point conversion and made it a 23-15 game.
Ratke added two more field goals in response to make it 29-15. Then, he broke another record with his sixth field goal of the game and 100th of his career — snapping the JMU single-game field-goal record.
“It’s definitely a great feeling getting all these kicks in,” Ratke said. “From a kicking standpoint, it’s a confidence boost heading into the last [game] of the season and the playoffs.”
William & Mary added one more score — a 45-yard touchdown from junior running back Bronson Yoder — but it was too late to mount a comeback.
“I feel like we got a little bit complacent,” redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Doresy said. “[There were some] missed assignments and communication issues, but we just have to get back to being us.”
Ratke and Johnson both earned career milestones in the first quarter — on the same drive. Ratke broke the NCAA record for career points, becoming the first kicker to make 500 field goals by any NCAA athlete. Johnson hit 5,000 career passing yards only two plays earlier, and had his third consecutive 300-plus-yard passing game with 334.
Defensively, redshirt senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama led the Dukes with 11 tackles — seven solo — followed up by Tucker-Dorsey’s eight.
The Dukes head back home to close out the regular season against Towson on Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and celebrate Senior Day. The Tribe host the Capital Cup against Richmond the same day at 3:30 p.m in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Scoring summary
Q1 (00:14): Field goal, JMU; 23-yard, Ethan Ratke
Q2 (4:10): Field goal, JMU; 27-yard, Ethan Ratke
Q2 (1:33): Touchdown, JMU; 30-yard, Kris Thornton
Q3 (10:26): Field goal, JMU; 29-yard, Ethan Ratke
Q3 (7:09): Touchdown, JMU; 2-yard, Cole Johnson
Q3 (3:27): Touchdown, William & Mary; 53-yard, Malachi Imoh
Q4 (14:02): Touchdown, William & Mary; 46-yard, Bronson Yoder
Q4 (11:39): Field goal, JMU; 27-yard, Ethan Ratke
Q4 (4:12): Field goal, JMU; 29-yard, Ethan Ratke
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more football coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.