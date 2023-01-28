Any close boxing match often features plenty of momentum swings. But while JMU and ULM may have been playing in men’s basketball, their game was filled with them.
Instead of punches and counter-punches, the Dukes and Warhawks dealt out scoring runs and droughts, keeping it close throughout the first half. But as ULM struggled to make shots in the second, JMU delivered the knockouts it needed to win, 58-45.
“Sometimes in a season, you got to just tip your hat to the other team,” ULM head coach Keith Richard said. “James Madison just really guarded us in the second half, defended us. We struggled to get an open look, to get by anybody. When we did finally get an open shot or two, we didn't make them, but it's more credit to them.”
JMU’s 13-point margin of victory wasn’t guaranteed after a close first half, in which it trailed, 27-26. ULM junior guard hit a buzzer-beater to end the first half, which put the Warhawks ahead going into the break.
In the locker room, JMU head coach Mark Byington used a prior opponent to help his team understand the task at hand.
“I told the guys at halftime I was like, ‘Look, just act like you're playing Virginia,’” Byington said. “And when you play U.Va., you know you're not gonna be able to score the ball very well. But you have to guard really good on the other end to have a chance, and I was like, ‘Just keep guarding them.’”
In the second half, JMU held ULM to 33.3% shooting from the field, compared to 42.3% in the first. The Warhawks shot 4-for-20 from 3-point range but didn’t hit one in the second half. While JMU’s field-goal percentage took a hit from 44.4% in the first half to 37% in the second, Byington said he was happy about the Dukes’ offensive performance in the latter half.
“I got no issues with our shots in the second half,” Byington said. “I thought we took care of the ball. I thought we got the right looks and, you know, sometimes, the numbers don't show exactly what you're doing.”
JMU controlled the paint, outscoring ULM in the area, 32-18. JMU graduate forward Mezie Offurum paced the Dukes’ offensive production, scoring in the post and from the outside, en route to a game-high 15 points.
“He calmed us down,” Byington said of Offurum. “He got fouled and then also made the 3, but the ones he got in the low post, I thought was a calming influence on our team. I thought they were really big, big baskets.”
While Dukes’ graduate guard Takal Molson scored just five points, his teammates weren’t concerned about his offensive output. Molson led all players with 14 rebounds.
“Tak’s one of those players who you just let play,” redshirt junior guard Noah Friedel said. “He makes those little plays where he just knows how to play basketball, so like the last thing we're worried about is, I've never talked to Tak about making shots.”
Ultimately, unlike boxing, JMU’s win was a team effort. Three Dukes scored in double figures, and their defensive effort kept ULM to a season-low 45 points. JMU’s dished credit for the win elsewhere.
“Strength in numbers … That’s our competitive advantage,” Offurum said. “We have a team full of like players who are just really, really, really good. So there's really no pressure on any individual each night to like, you know, carry the entire team. We all just come in and do our part and just how the game flows is how we respond to it.”