JMU redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel beats his man off the dribble in the Dukes' 75-69 victory over Coastal Carolina on Jan. 26. JMU followed it up with another Sun Belt Conference home win Jan. 28 over ULM, 58-45, in large part due to Freidel's play-making down the stretch, which included an offensive rebound and subsequent 3-pointer to put JMU up 50-43 with 3:52 to go.