JMU has played Norfolk State twice since 2018. There still hasn’t been a full 60 minutes of game time in either matchup.
The Dukes took care of business Saturday, downing the Spartans 63-7 in a 50-minute contest, after referees announced following the third quarter that the fourth quarter would be 10 minutes long. In 2018, multiple lightning delays shortened the matchup to 15 minutes, which the Dukes won 17-0.
JMU outgained Norfolk State 462-212 amid rain that progressively worsened throughout the afternoon. Save for a few penalties and some mistakes in the secondary, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he was pleased that the Dukes took care of business against the FCS foe.
“We did what we had to do,” Cignetti said. He coached the game today following the passing this morning of his father, Frank Cignetti Sr. Curt conceded: “I’m sure he would’ve had seven or eight things on his notepad that we could’ve done better tonight.”
It didn’t take long for JMU to strike first. Graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio picked up right where he left off last week in his six-touchdown performance versus MTSU, dropping the ball into redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton’s breadbasket streaking down the left sideline on a 43-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 JMU with 12:51 left in the first.
JMU, after a botched Norfolk State punt that went 10 yards, found paydirt again through the air on its next possession. Centeio hit redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel cutting across the middle of the field, who then made a Spartan defender miss and tight-walked the left sideline to put the Dukes ahead 14-0 not even six minutes into the game.
Two plays later at the 7:22 mark of the first quarter, Norfolk State sophomore quarterback Otto Kuhns threw it right to JMU redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann, who secured his first interception of 2022 and fourth of his career. Then, JMU redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer punched it in from one yard out on a short 35-yard drive, still not even nine minutes into game action — the first JMU rushing touchdown on its ninth of the year — to go up 21-0.
After one quarter, JMU outgained the Spartans 178-14.
Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black did most of the damage on the Dukes’ fourth touchdown drive, gaining 32 of the drives’ 39 yards. Graduate running back Agyei-Obese punched it in on a one-yard run to make it 28-0 with 12:14 left in the second quarter, his first touchdown since his injury-riddled season in 2021.
“It’s been a while — I’m just glad to be able to score again,” Agyei-Obese said. “[Seeing] the streamers fly because I scored, it felt amazing.”
Later in the second, Ravenel punctuated a drive with his second receiving touchdown of the game with 4:20 left in the second quarter that was catalyzed by a 31-yard flea flicker from Centeio to redshirt senior tight end Drew Painter to put JMU up 35-0.
Coming out of the half, Norfolk State struck on the first play of scrimmage. Kuhns hit a wide-open redshirt sophomore wide receiver Da’Quan Felton down the left sideline for a 90-yard touchdown to cut JMU’s lead to 35-7. When JMU got the ball back, backup quarterback redshirt freshman Billy Atkins was under center in relief of Centeio due to the blowout. Freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett III also entered the game in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Billy played really well,” Cignetti said. “When [Barnett III] was in there, it was really wet and rainy, but he carried the ball a couple times and carried it well, but Alonza can throw the football.”
Atkins’ first passing touchdown came with 8:48 left in the third when he found Thornton from 15 yards out. Agyei-Obese tacked on another touchdown not even two minutes later, which put JMU ahead 49-7.
Black notched his first rushing touchdown of the year and first since his ACL tear last season to put JMU ahead 56-7 with 2:56 left in the third. JMU redshirt sophomore running back Sammy Malignaggi got into the endzone during the shortened fourth quarter with 6:05 left, extending the lead to 63-7.
In the first half, Centeio went 12-of-17 for 165 yards and three passing touchdowns, adding 29 yards on the ground. JMU’s running backs combined for 190 rushing yards and, after not scoring last week, five touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle James Carpenter amassed a career-high 8 tackles, with 2.5 for loss. The Dukes’ defense forced two turnovers and sacked Norfolk State quarterbacks twice. Last week, JMU’s defense held Middle Tennessee to 12 rushing yards; this week, it held Norfolk State to nine.
“Definitely a fun day,” Carpenter said. “Since I’ve been here, we pride ourselves on stopping the run … We’ve been doing a pretty good job of that so far.”
JMU has its first of two bye weeks this week but then treks to Boone, North Carolina, to face Appalachian State on Sept. 24. The Mountaineers are coming off a win vs. No. 6 Texas A&M on the road today, 17-14.
“In the locker room … We were just talking about it: ‘We gotta lock in the next two weeks,’” redshirt junior offensive tackle Nick Kidwell said. “We have 14 days to get ready for the team that just beat the No. 6 team in the country. I feel like this group has matured and I think we’re gonna take control and really get better these two weeks.”