After over two decades overseeing three national championships, hundreds of millions of dollars in facility renovations and a jump to a higher division in football, JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne is retiring, President Jonathan Alger announced Friday at the Board of Visitors meeting.
Alger said a national search will begin, which Bourne will be a part of. Bourne will remain the athletic director until spring 2024. The Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported the news Friday morning.
“I’ve been really blessed to be a part of this university,” Bourne said at the BoV meeting. “For me, it’s been a work of love. I’m going to miss it ... I don't think there's a better time to turn over the leadership of this program. We're in a great place.”
Since Bourne took the job at JMU in 1999, football (2004 and 2016) and lacrosse (2018) have won NCAA national championships, and between all programs, there have been 81 conference titles and 151 NCAA postseason appearances.
With over $250 million in renovations put toward athletic facilities since his start, here are some of the projects completed under Bourne’s watch:
East Campus field hockey complex (2003)
Plecker Athletics Performance Center in front of Bridgeforth Stadium (2005)
Bridgeforth expansions (2011)
Sentara Park (2012), renovations were completed in both 2018 and 2021
East Campus tennis facility (2018)
Atlantic Union Bank Center (2020)
Convocation Center renovation (2022-23)
Bourne was formerly a member of the Council of Athletic Directors (2016) and the NCAA FCS Championship Selection Committee (2010-13). In 2018, Bourne was also a finalist for Sport Business Journal Athletic Director of the Year.
Bourne oversaw the FCS-to-FBS transition for JMU football, which coincided with the move for most JMU programs from the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) to the Sun Belt Conference in 2022. During the FCS era, JMU hosted ESPN College GameDay twice, one in 2015 when the Dukes faced Richmond and then again in 2017 when JMU played Villanova.
Alongside the transition to the Sun Belt, JMU lacrosse joined the Atlantic Athletic Conference. In their first year as a member of the AAC this past spring, the Dukes went 19-3 (6-0 AAC), were recognized as AAC champions and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
JMU swim & dive transitioned to the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA), where they competed in 2022-23. On Aug. 16 the Sun Belt announced it would reinstate its swim & dive sponsorship, of which JMU would become a member of. Field hockey, which is currently an independent program, will join the Mid-American Conference for the 2024-25 season.
In JMU’s inaugural year in the Sun Belt, it went 220-114-9 (.655 winning percentage) across all programs in the conference and was the only member in the conference to have every sport finish .500 or above. Women’s basketball and volleyball won Sun Belt titles.