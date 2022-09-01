There have been some bumps and bruises in the defensive unit — both physical and mental.
While in previous years the JMU defense has inflicted those bumps and bruises, the Dukes faced a more unpleasant training camp this year. Defense took some hits in the last seven months, including losing a few players to the transfer portal.
Sure, it hasn’t been the most ideal training camp for the defense. But that hasn’t changed the team’s mentality and determination.
“I feel like before, we’re just playing as individuals and now [defensive line coach Pat Koons] kind of made us a whole unit,” redshirt freshman defensive lineman Mikail Karama said, “and we’re all playing with energy every single snap. One of my teammates is making a play and we’re all over there to celebrate.”
One thing after another
Two weeks out from JMU football’s season opener against Middle Tennessee, head coach Curt Cignetti said he wasn’t too pleased hearing his team couldn’t play with much contact.
The Dukes were hit with another round of COVID-19, sweeping through the players and a few coaches. It took nearly an entire week away from Cignetti’s ability to practice 11 on 11.
“‘Dog days’ takes on a new definition now with [COVID-19],” Cignetti said, “because you never know who’s available and who isn’t. As a head coach, you feel like you’re walking on a tightrope.”
The defense was already in the middle of rebuilding its front four and parts of the secondary as well. But having to switch different players in and out of the the rotation, JMU’s backups got more reps than projected starters at times, some of the players said, and the lack of playing time put the Dukes further behind.
Then, Cignetti said defensive linemen Tony Thurston and Tyler Negron were retiring from the sport. The news came as a surprise to the head coach, Cignetti said, but it’s another element his team needs to overcome to keep preparing for the season.
JMU lost a number of players to the transfer portal during the offseason, including former FCS All-American linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and cornerback Wesley McCormick. While these losses might’ve been surprising to JMU fans, the new transfer portal regulations are becoming a big reason why the Dukes saw so many players come and go this year.
And JMU isn’t the only team suffering this fate.
“Every team has injuries, every team has people who leave, people who graduate,” redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said. “So everyone’s dealing with it, it’s nothing new. So it’s not a situation where it’s foreign — it’s college football.”
Changes on the line
Fast forward to game week, and Cignetti said he’s felt better about the defense’s progression since the COVID-19 outbreak. With the majority of the defense back and practicing again, the Dukes’ defensive line has a new look.
“Just because you haven’t been in that situation before doesn’t mean you won’t succeed in it,” Ukwu said. “I’m letting them know that we all have confidence in their ability to play.”
A few used-to-be defensive ends, like Marshall transfer redshirt senior defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, have shifted inside, Cignetti said. This adjustment has given the Dukes a physically “leaner” and more explosive interior, as Ukwu described it.
Another name JMU fans could see this season is Kamara, who’s back this season after playing as a true freshman in spring 2021 and redshirting for injury last fall. Ukwu described Kamara as an athletic player who’s able to move around the defensive line as needed.
“I feel a huge difference,” Kamara said of his athleticism. “I feel a lot more power. I feel like all my offensive lineman teammates know they feel the difference.”
Kamara said he feels he’s grown a lot since coming back and playing like himself again, particularly with how he’s feeling stronger and faster since making his return.
Finally, redshirt sophomore nose guard James Carpenter is expected to play his “true position” and be an impact player this season, Cignetti said.
“I feel like we started strong on defense in camp, then when [COVID-19] hit, we were sort of playing catch up,” Cignetti said. “But I really like what I’ve seen the last couple of days there on that side of the ball.”
Second-level development
It didn’t take long for Cignetti to list off a few linebackers to watch this season. While the linebackers didn’t suffer as hard of a hit as the defensive line during training camp, the next-man-up mentality is still on the minds of the new Dukes stepping up to the plate this season.
“I think it’s just getting more comfortable with the defense because we have a lot of new faces in there,” Ukwu said. “So, getting used to the way people communicate and how people react to certain situations has allowed us to play off of one another, more in a better way.”
Cignetti said he’s been impressed with redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones and sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker. He described them as “willing to learn,” and both have experience playing already. Another Duke, redshirt senior linebacker Mateo Jackson, has also been steady throughout camp, Cignetti said. The three linebackers could make a regular rotation in JMU’s lineup this season.
“I think the guy that doesn’t get mentioned probably enough is Matteo,” Cignetti said. “He’s a real mature guy that’s very popular and has good leadership qualities.”
Rounding out the defense, the cornerbacks and safeties hold some of the most familiar and mature faces for JMU this season. Redshirt senior safety Sam Kidd is expected to continue his trajectory from last season, as well as redshirt junior Que Reid, who’ Cignetti said is reaching similar expectations after his performance last year, as well.
“We have four or five guys back there that have the ability,” Cignetti said. “Now some of them are gonna get thrown in the fire pretty quick, but it is what it is.”
With the depth in safety this season, JMU has the ability to deploy more zone defense rather than man-to-man coverage, depending on the opponent — especially with Kidd’s experience as a rover in previous seasons.
While the Dukes may not have had the best training camp on paper, Cignetti said his roster is still looking forward to what this season will bring. His hard hitting, explosive secondary is what the head coach wants to see out of the team, but regardless of how JMU lines up, it’ll look different from years past.
“I feel the buzz out there a little bit right now as the game is approaching,” Cignetti said, “but there’s still so much work to be done.”