JMU redshirt senior guard Vado Morse tries to beat a Georgia Southern defender off the dribble Jan. 14 in the Dukes' 83-71 win over the Eagles. Morse and the Dukes kept it rolling Jan. 19, downing Troy on the road in overtime, 89-87, in dramatic fashion on the backs of Morse's 25 points, 11 of which came in the extra time.

 Savannah Reger | The Breeze

In the first-ever matchup between the JMU and Troy men’s basketball programs, the Dukes left Alabama with an 89-87 overtime win.

JMU senior guard Vado Morse produced his second-straight 25-point game while also recording three rebounds and two assists. He scored the game-winning jumper, which put the Dukes up by one point with 0.6 seconds left. 

The Dukes shot 43.8% from the field but just 28% from 3-point range. Troy shot 51.8% from the field and 31.8% from 3. JMU and Troy each recorded 37 rebounds in the game. 

This win brings JMU to 13-7 (4-3 Sun Belt), boosting the Dukes to fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes stay on the road and play at Southern Miss on Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. Troy, now 12-8 (4-3 Sun Belt), next plays ULM the same day at 5 p.m.

