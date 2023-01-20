In the first-ever matchup between the JMU and Troy men’s basketball programs, the Dukes left Alabama with an 89-87 overtime win.
JMU senior guard Vado Morse produced his second-straight 25-point game while also recording three rebounds and two assists. He scored the game-winning jumper, which put the Dukes up by one point with 0.6 seconds left.
The Dukes shot 43.8% from the field but just 28% from 3-point range. Troy shot 51.8% from the field and 31.8% from 3. JMU and Troy each recorded 37 rebounds in the game.
This win brings JMU to 13-7 (4-3 Sun Belt), boosting the Dukes to fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes stay on the road and play at Southern Miss on Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. Troy, now 12-8 (4-3 Sun Belt), next plays ULM the same day at 5 p.m.