In the championship game of the Hawk Classic tournament in Philadelphia, JMU women's basketball defeated Saint Joseph's, 78-66.
The game was close going into the second half at 32-31, but dominant offense from JMU made the difference to win. The Dukes shot 46.7% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range.
JMU junior center Kseniia Kazlova put together her second straight 18-point game while also recording one assist and three rebounds. Kazlova continues to bring her points per game average up; it went from 7.6 to 8.5 Wednesday after starting the tournament averaging under seven.
Senior guard Kiki Jefferson racked up 18 points and four assists, bringing her average to 18.3 points per game. Junior guard Jamia Hazell scored 13 points and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.
JMU, having won seven straight, is now at 10-2. The Dukes go back home to play Coastal Carolina in their first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. Saint Joseph’s, now 10-2, plays La Salle in Philadelphia on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.