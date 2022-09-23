JMU field hockey expanded its win streak to four games with a 9-2 defeat over Saint Francis on Friday at home. The win moves the Dukes to 6-3 and is their biggest goal differential of this season.
“Two goals against us were a little upsetting; we got to have discipline throughout the whole game,” senior midfielder Deide Remijnse, who scored two goals, said. “But overall, I think we showed a lot of confidence.”
The Dukes opened the scoring early, with senior forward Eveline Zwager netting her fourth goal of the season less than a minute into the game. JMU’s offensive pressure didn’t stop, as the team ended the first quarter leading 5-1. All five goals were scored by different players with three assists; JMU's now 6-0 when they assist at least one goal.
The story remained the same throughout the rest of the game, as the Dukes scored twice more in the second quarter, making it a 7-1 game at halftime. At this point, JMU was out-shooting Saint Francis 13-2 and was awarded three corners to the Red Flashes’ zero.
In the third quarter, the Dukes didn’t allow Saint Francis to shoot once, while they were able to create six shots. Of these six shots, both senior midfielder Morgan Merritt and junior forward Lauren Satchell found the net. Merritt scored once more in the game, netting her first two goals of the season.
Throughout the game, the team's nine goals were distributed among seven different players.
“It’s working off of one another; it’s clearing space,” JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan said. “It's people being helpers rather than everybody being [the] finisher.”
The Dukes were rendered scoreless in the fourth quarter and were unable to generate any shots, but the team had already done its work and was able to carry out a victory in convincing style.
“I think we have a trust in the team that we know certain people are going to be in the spaces that they need to be,” Merritt said, “so just knowing as a passer where those people are going to be before they get it.”
Despite the large win, Remijnse said, “We’re not done yet.” She said there’s plenty of growing to be done as JMU still has multiple West Coast opponents and No. 5 Iowa looming on its schedule, to name a few. Merritt said JMU’s still trying to find the pieces to “one big puzzle” to mold a fully cohesive team.
“We need to create some consistency with it,” Morgan said. “We lacked a little bit of discipline at times, so we're going to work on that tomorrow at practice.”
JMU travels next to Durham, North Carolina, where it’ll play No. 20 Duke on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 00:50 - JMU goal, Eveline Zwager (4), assisted by Tori Carawan, 1-0 JMU
Q1: 6:57 - JMU goal, Morgan Merritt (1), 2-0 JMU
Q1: 9:00 - JMU goal, Tori Carawan (2), assisted by Eveline Zwager, 3-0 JMU
Q1: 9:26 - JMU goal, Eva Valentini (5), 3-1 JMU
Q1: 9:44 - JMU goal, Diede Remijnse (6), assisted by Mia Julian and Kara McClure, 4-1 JMU
Q1: 13:01 - JMU goal, Kenzie Lever (1), assisted by Eveline Zwager, 5-1 JMU
Q2: 16:32 - JMU goal, Diede Remijnse (7), assisted by Kenzie Lever, 6-1 JMU
Q2: 20::54 - JMU goal, Alice Roeper (2), 7-1 JMU
Q3: 40:17 - JMU goal, Morgan Merritt (2), 8-1 JMU
Q3: 44:33 - JMU goal, Lauren Satchell (1), assisted by Julie Narleski, 9-1 JMU
Q4: 57:35 - Saint Francis goal, Olivia Muffitt (2), 9-2 JMU