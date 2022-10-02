JMU cross country earned 796 points and finished 28th of 46 teams Friday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at the Paul Short Run. The Dukes finished 10 places lower than last year, where they finished 18th of 38 teams, but six runners finished under 22 minutes compared to two runners last year.
The first race of the day was the Open Women’s 6k, where three runners from JMU competed. Sophomore Riley Schindel finished first on JMU, placing 57th with a time of 22:52, setting a new personal best. Her teammate, senior Annie Dunlop, placed 114th with a time of 23:34 and also set a new personal best. Freshman Caroline Morley placed 197th at 25:14.
The Women’s College Gold 6k was next and saw eight runners for JMU compete. Of these eight runners, the first six finishers all accomplished personal records.
Junior Miranda Stanhope finished first, who has been first for JMU to finish at every meet so far this season. She placed 35th with a time of 20:12.
The rest of the teams runners all finished within a minute of each other: sophomore Sofia Terenziani (160th, 21:18), senior Laura Webb (194th, 21:29), freshman Gabriella Garcia (224th, 21:37), freshman Faith Ketchum (256th, 21:49), senior Maddy Hesler (276th, 21:56), senior Clare Morelli (303rd, 22:11) and senior Jessica Cantrell (311th, 22:15).
JMU has one more meet remaining before the Sun Belt Conference Championship in Mobile, Alabama, on Oct. 29. They will next travel to the Bronx, New York, for the ECAC Championship, on Oct. 14.