JMU cross country released its 2021 schedule Wednesday, The Dukes’ season begins Sept. 4 at the Richmond Opener in Mechanicsville.
The Dukes stay in-state for their next two meets with the Mason Invitational in Leesburg on Sept. 10 and their annual home meet, the JMU Invitational at New Market Battlefield on Sept. 17.
JMU travels to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. on Oct. 1 for the Paul Short Invitational. The Dukes return to Pennsylvania on Oct. 15 for the Penn State Open in State College.
The CAA championship takes place Oct. 30 in Franklin Park, Ma. The Dukes competed in the spring 2021 CAA championship meet, placing third out of 10. The team was led by rising sophomore Miranda Stanhope, who placed second overall. Other top finishers for JMU included then-seniors Brooke Manion, Caitlin Swanson, Kayla Connelly and rising junior Madeleine Hesler.
JMU will compete in the NCAA regional championship meet on Nov. 12 in Lexington, Ky., in an attempt to qualify for the NCAA championship in Tallahassee, Fl. on Nov. 20. The ECAC championship meet will take place in New York City on Nov. 20.
