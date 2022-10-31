JMU cross country finished third of 13 teams in the Sun Belt Conference championship, with three runners placing in the top 20 and all seven placing in the top 50.
Junior Miranda Stanhope finished first for JMU, placing sixth overall with a time of 17:05. With her time, Stanhope broke former JMU runner Heather Hanscom’s 1999 record time of 17:08. This is now the fourth time Stanhope has finished in the top 10 this season and the fifth time finishing first for JMU.
Finishing less than a minute behind Stanhope was freshman Gabriella Garcia, placing 13th with a time of 17:42, sophomore Sophia Terenziani crossed the finish line another second and one place behind Garcia.
In the final 3K of the race, senior Maddy Hesler climbed from 39th to 23rd, finishing with a time of 18:17. All the rest of JMU’s runners finished within a minute after Hesler: freshman Faithe Ketchum (27th, 18:25), senior Clare Morelli (35th, 18:33) and senior Laura Webb (44th, 18:54).
The Dukes finished with 83 points, falling 12 behind second place Arkansas State. Southern Miss won the team title with 44 points.
Three JMU runners qualified for all-conference teams after the meet, with Stanhope achieving Second Team All-Conference and Garcia and Terenziani making Third Team All-Conference.
Over the next two weeks the team will prepare for the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship, set for Nov. 11 in Louisville, Kentucky.