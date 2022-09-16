JMU competed in its second meet of the season at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Friday at the Buford Meredith Cross Country Course, finishing fourth among 10 teams.
Nine JMU runners finished in the top 50 in the six kilometer course. Junior Miranda Stanhope finished seventh, and was the only Duke who placed in the top 10. Her time of 21:49 was 50 seconds behind the winner, Liberty redshirt senior Calli Doan. Shortly behind Stanhope were teammates freshman Gabriella Garcia, who placed 15th with a time of 22:22, and senior Laura Webb placing 21st with a time of 22:39.
Later in the race, four Dukes finished within 20 seconds of each other: senior Jessica Cantrell (37th, 23:25), senior Maddy Hesler (38th, 23:27), sophomore Sophia Terenzi (40th, 23:30) and senior Clare Morelli (23:45).
JMU have placed fourth in both of their meets this season. Their next meet is the Paul Short Run on Sept. 30 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
