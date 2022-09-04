JMU cross country finished fourth of eight teams Saturday in Mechanicsville at the Spider Alumni Open. Junior Miranda Stanhope finished highest among Dukes, ninth of 149, with a time of 13:47.
Two other Dukes finished in the top 20. Senior Laura Webb placed 17th with a time of 13:59, and freshman Gabriella Garcia finished 20th with a time of 14:04.
JMU had four runners place between 33rd and 40th: senior Jessica Cantrell (33rd, 14:26), sophomore Sofia Terenziani (34th, 14:27), freshman Faithe Ketchum (37th, 14:32) and senior McKenzi Watkins (40th, 14:40).
All of the Dukes’ runners finished within 2:11 of each other. JMU earned 103 points, behind third place Richmond (78 points), second place Georgetown (50 points) and first place Virginia (22 points).
The Dukes next compete at home at the JMU invitational on Sept. 16. This will be the second of the team's six meets before the NCAA championship on Nov. 19.