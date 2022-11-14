JMU cross country finished 19th of 32 teams in the NCAA Southeast Regionals on Friday, earning 577 points in the women’s 6K. The Dukes now have three consecutive top-20 finishes in the regional meet.
At the 1K split, the Dukes were in 25th place and saw freshman Gabriella Garcia in 190th place. Garcia finished second for the Dukes, climbing 90 positions to 100th, running 22:20, while throughout the race, the Dukes gained six positions.
Junior Miranda Stanhope finished first for the Dukes, placing 48th of 232 runners and earning a time of 21:20. This is the second year in a row Stanhope placed in the top 50 at the NCAA Southeast Regional.
The Dukes had five other runners compete, all of whom finished less than a minute apart: sophomore Maddy Hesler (136th, 22:57), sophomore Clare Morelli (146th, 23:15.5), freshman Faithe Ketchum (147th, 23:15.7), sophomore Sophia Terenziani (154th, 23:27) and sophomore Jessica Cantrell (158th, 23:31).
The average time among the team was 22:38, with all members finishing within 1:55 of each other. The Dukes also finished first among Sun Belt teams, with Coastal Carolina earning 691 points and finishing 25th.
JMU won’t advance to any further meets, putting a cap on the season. Stanhope consistently placed first for the Dukes all season long, and the team finished in the top-10 teams in four of their six meets.