Cross country finished fourth out of eight teams in Friday’s home meet at New Market Battlefield. This was the team’s second meet of the season.
The Dukes were led by junior Clare Morelli, who placed 11th with a 5.2k time of 20:15. Close behind was junior Jessica Cantrell, who placed 13th with a time of 20:22.
JMU’s other top finishers include junior Maddy Hesler (16th, 20:45), junior McKenzi Watkins (21st, 21:06) and senior Sinead Sargeant (27th, 21:21).
The Dukes scored 83 total points, trailing third-place Richmond (60), second-place Radford (47) and first-place George Washington (31).
JMU’s next two meets take place in Pennsylvania — with the Paul Short Invitational in Bethlehem on Oct. 1, and the Penn State Open in State College on Oct. 15.
