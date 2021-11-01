JMU cross country finished fourth at the CAA championship Saturday in Boston. The Dukes were led by sophomore Miranda Stanhope, who placed second with a time of 21:44.
Stanhope finished second in last year's CAA meet, and was the only Duke to earn All-CAA honors. Graduate Brooke Manion was second for JMU with a time of 22:44. Stanhope was also named to the cross country All-CAA team.
The other JMU top finishers included junior Maddy Hesler (19th, 22:46), freshman Sofia Terenziani (20th, 22:47) and graduate student Caitlin Swanson (27th, 23:12).
JMU scored 85 points as a team, trailing third place Delaware (66 points), second place Northeastern (66 points) and the 2021 CAA Champions, Elon (27 points).
Next up for the Dukes is the NCAA regional meet Nov. 12 in Louisville, Kentucky. The NCAA championship meet will take place Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.
