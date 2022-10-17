JMU cross country finished eighth of 34 teams that competed in the ECAC Championships on Friday in The Bronx. This marks the team's third top 10 finish of the season.
JMU finished with 241 points in the 6K race, falling 22 points short of UMass Lowell, the seventh-place finisher. The Dukes finished 136 points behind the winner, Stony Brook, which tallied 105 points.
Senior Miranda Stanhope continued her dominance, finishing first for the Dukes again, placing fifth among 354 runners with a time of 21:20 — her third top 10 finish of the season and fourth time finishing first for JMU.
JMU had five others in the top 100: freshman Gabriella Garcia (28th, 22:07), sophomore Sofia Terenziani (56th, 22:35), freshman Faithe Ketchum (70th, 22:43), senior Maddy Hesler (82nd, 22:52) and senior Clare Morelli (85th, 22:53).
The team logged a 4:22 spread between all runners, along with an average finishing time of 22:19 among the top five scoring runners.
The Dukes’ next meet will be the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Oct. 29 in Mobile, Alabama.