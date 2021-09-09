After competing in three meets last season, JMU cross country plans to run a full season this fall.
The team waited until Jan. 29 to compete in its first meet last season. The Dukes are now one race into this season after competing in the Spider Alumni Open hosted by Richmond in Mechanicsville on Sept. 4. JMU placed third out of eight teams, with sophomore Miranda Stanhope taking first place with a two-mile time of 10:49.
The Sept. 4 meet was Stanhope’s third career collegiate meet, and in all three, she’s been JMU’s top finisher. She only ran in two meets her freshman year after COVID-19 cut the season short.
“Since we didn’t go to some of those meets last year, I’m still not exactly sure what to expect for [the meets],” Stanhope said. “This year, I still feel like a freshman in that sense because I don’t really know what I’m getting into in some races.”
Stanhope placed second with a 5K time of 17:29 in the Richmond Invitational on Feb. 5 and placed second with a 6K time of 19:49 in the CAA Championship on March 5. While those were only two meets, Stanhope said she feels the experience of competing in those meets will benefit her this season.
“Those were both still really valuable experiences, especially the conference meet,” Stanhope said. “The effort, getting out hard and learning how to work my way up in a race — I can take all that from the two races last year and work that into what I’m doing for the bigger races.”
Junior Maddy Hesler placed 13th in the Sept. 4 Richmond meet with a two-mile time of 11:25. She set her personal best 5K time (18:32) last season in the Feb. 5 Richmond Invitational and her personal best 6K time (21:10) in the CAA Championship on Mar. 5. Hesler expressed her enthusiasm regarding cross country’s full slate of races this fall.
“It’s really exciting knowing hopefully everything will be as close to normal as it can be because last year we were training and you didn’t really know when you were going to get to compete,” Hesler said. “It’s exciting knowing that we’re going to compete like how we would normally compete with a full schedule.”
A full schedule doesn’t just include a normal timeline of meets — practices are in full swing as well. The team has organized practices five to six times a week. Stanhope said the team has two “hard workout days” a week where they could be split into groups based on the number of miles they’re running or their running pace. Stanhope explained that summer training is used to stay in shape in preparation for harder workouts when they return to team practices.
“In our summer training, we usually focus on building our volume so that when we come back in the fall, we can work on increasing the intensity and doing harder workouts,” Stanhope said. “Over the summer, I really focused on getting my mileage up higher than I ever had before and getting that mileage to feel comfortable.”
Hesler said summer training is meant to get runners prepared for practice and to make smaller adjustments in preparation for meets.
Freshman Sofia Terenziani was unable to display her fine-tuned adjustments from practices during the Sept. 4 Richmond meet due to injury. She said she’s having problems with her hip flexors, which has kept her from running. While she stated she doesn’t have a timetable for her return, she’s still looking forward to her freshman year on the team.
“For the first season, I just want to focus on racing as good as I can [and try] to do my best in helping the team as much as I can,” Terenziani said.
Before JMU, Terenziani was the 2021 Italian Junior 1500m champion in both indoor and outdoor track. She was also a two-time Best Student-Athlete in her hometown of Verona, Italy. Before her injury, Terenziani was able to practice with the team and noted the biggest difference between high school and college cross country is the scheduling.
“As we start the week, we know what we’re going to do every day … that helps me organize my whole week,” Terenziani said, “whereas in high school, everything could change throughout the week.”
The next meet for the Dukes is their home meet — the JMU Invitational at New Market Battlefield on Sept. 17. JMU travels to Pennsylvania for its following two meets: the Paul Short Invitational on Oct. 1 and the last regular season meet, the Penn State Open, on Oct. 15. For Hesler, she said she’s looking forward to competing in the Paul Short meet.
The Dukes will look to improve on last season’s third-place finish in the CAA Championship. The top two finishing teams were Elon and Northeastern, respectively. Stanhope noted that it’ll be tough to beat Elon this season, but she said she feels that the team is capable of giving the Phoenix a challenge.
“We’re just trying to get better at practice every day and working towards doing the best we can in our conference,” Stanhope said. “Elon has a really good group this year, but if we keep doing our best every day and working towards that, it’s something that’s viable.”
After a third-place finish at Richmond, the cross country season continues Sept. 17. In her first home meet, Stanhope will look to be JMU’s top finisher for the fourth consecutive race. She said she’s looking forward to this season and seeing what the team can do.
“It’s really exciting to know that we have a full season ahead of us,” Stanhope said. “It’ll be really cool to see what this group can do since last year there was so much affecting who was running and who wasn’t.”
