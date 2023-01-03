The Royal Rivalry has resurfaced between JMU women’s basketball and Old Dominion as the two enter their debut Sun Belt Conference seasons. The last time these two squads squared off was in 2013, resulting in a 77-61 win for JMU.
Nine years later, the Dukes have once again asserted dominance over the Monarchs.
JMU won its ninth straight game of the season Saturday versus Old Dominion, 68-54, to also stay an unblemished 2-0 in Sun Belt play.
But despite the favorable final result for the Dukes, Old Dominion made the Dukes put in the work to clinch their win. The Monarchs exploited JMU’s defense and made fastbreak points to help rack up 21 second-quarter points.
“ODU deserves a lot of credit,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “They totally amped up their intensity and their pressure. It was visible to me, and I felt it.”
The Monarchs’ second-quarter effort had them leading 34-30 at halftime. O’Regan said he knew something had to change.
“We got away with a bad quarter, so let’s go out there and set the tone,” O’Regan said about his halftime message.
“And they did.”
The Dukes delivered offensively in the third quarter and went on a 14-0 run to pull ahead 51-40 heading into the fourth quarter. On the other end of the floor, JMU held the Monarchs to just six points.
“The run we put on them in the third was just a memorable one for me,” O’Regan said. “I haven't felt this place lit up like this in a while. We had a really good home-court advantage. Thought it was like a six-man force.”
A difference-maker Saturday for JMU was junior center Kseniia Kozlova. Shooting 10-for-12 from the floor and going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line helped her set a new career-high of 24 points. Over the past four games, Kozlova has averaged 17.5 points per game to help set the tone offensively for the Dukes.
The mindset while chipping away at ODU’s first-half lead was, “we have to keep punching,” Kozlova said. She went 4-for-5 from the floor in the third quarter, helping pave the way for JMU to carry its nine-point lead into the final frame.
“She’s phenomenal,” O’Regan said about Kozlova. “She deserves all the credit. She is playing both ends. She had three steals and one turnover, she is really improving. She is a huge difference-maker.”
JMU junior guard Peyton McDaniel said Koslova brought “energy, intensity, enthusiasm and aggressiveness” from the first day of practice. “She raised our level.”
McDaniel had 15 points of her own against the Monarchs and grabbed two rebounds.
Senior guard Kiki Jefferson put together another balanced performance with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. But, like McDaniels and O’Regan, praised Koslova’s output, saying there’s “never a day off” with her.
“She is at game speed every rep,” Jefferson said, “every time.”
With the win, the Dukes move to 12-2 (2-0 Sun Belt). Old Dominion drops to 8-7 (0-2 Sun Belt). JMU will test its 6-0 road record when it travels to Huntington, West Virginia, to face Marshall on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Old Dominion faces ULM the same day at 6:30 p.m.
“I'm really proud of how we played and how we responded,” O’Regan said. “I thought we dealt with diversity and came out and really had the right mentality.”