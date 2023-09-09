After U.Va.’s ceremony and a moment of silence for D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, the three Cavaliers who were shot and killed last November, it was all business on the field for both teams, just as head coach Curt Cignetti had stressed all week.
Scott Stadium filled with 56,508 fans dressed in both purple and orange for three quarters of the first JMU and U.Va. football game in 40 years. Then, with 12:06 left in the fourth quarter and the Dukes down by 11, the game was delayed due to weather. The Cavaliers led 35-24.
An hour and 10 minutes later, after the initial severe weather warning, the Dukes and Cavaliers played where they left off, coming back to what seemed like a “home game for JMU,” as redshirt junior defensive tackle James Carpenter said, with the amount of purple left in the stands.
“We saw a lot of people, you know, they're diehards,” Carpenter said. “So, shout out to JMU Nation. They came out today and showed up for us, and we really appreciate that.”
JMU’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns and strong defensive stop on U.Va.’s last offensive drive secured the comeback win over the in-state opponent, 36-35.
Redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud, who had his first JMU start in Charlottesville Saturday, said the rain delay played out in the Dukes’ favor, giving them time to find their footing and come back out after the break ready to play their game.
“We just had to calm down, get ourselves back together and play JMU football,” McCloud said.
On JMU’s first drive after the delay, in which it went 80 yards in eight plays, redshirt senior running back Ty Son Lawton kickstarted the offense, running 40 yards and closing out the drive with a 27-yard rushing touchdown, bringing the score to 35-30 with 12:06 left in the fourth. JMU went for the 2-point conversion but failed.
Cignetti said Lawton, who finished the day with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns, provided JMU a “spark” when it needed it today.
“He has really come in and made some great runs for us and did so today,” Cignetti said. “I’m really excited about that.”
JMU started its final drive from its own 20 with 3:27 left in the game. After two 15-yard penalties against the U.Va. defense — a pass interference by junior safety Jonas Sanker and a personal foul from sixth-year definitive tackle Aaron Faumui — the Dukes moved the ball to the 15-yard line.
Then, with a pass from McCloud to redshirt sophomore running back Kaelon Black, the Dukes pulled ahead of the Cavaliers by one point, 36-35, after their second 2-point conversion of the day failed with 55 seconds left.
On U.Va.’s final attempt to regain the lead, Carpenter came up big on 3rd-and-20, batting down Cavaliers’ freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea’s pass.
“I honestly forgot what the call was,” Carpenter said. “I was getting double teamed, coverage was kind of tough trying to get to the passer and get a hand up. I’ve had a good amount of batted passes since I’ve been here and yeah, the quarterback pulled the plug and I just kind of got there and got a hand up.”
Then, on 4th-and-20, Colandrea overthrew a streaking senior wide receiver Demick Starling down the Dukes’ sideline, which allowed JMU to kneel out the rest of the clock.
JMU will continue its three-week road stretch next Saturday against Troy at 7 p.m.
“We’re just obviously going to celebrate this one today,” McCloud said. “And then tomorrow, we just have to get back out and go to Troy and just build off what we did today and just keep playing a game by game.”