Sean O’Regan heads to spring practice, getting ready to help keep his team conditioned as the summer approaches. JMU’s women’s basketball head coach has been working with a smaller group than anticipated in the spring, but said it’s allowed him to build more personal connections.
It wasn’t a great season for the Dukes in 2021-22, the first losing record by JMU women’s basketball in 18 seasons. Still, O’Regan was inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center, coaching his Dukes with a new look at the program in mind.
JMU men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski spends his spring in similar fashion to O’Regan, factoring in travel plans for recruitment domestically and internationally. Aside from the CAA ban placed on JMU in November, the men’s soccer team had a considerably normal season, finishing 11-5-1. The head coach described it as a season of ups and downs, but that even more question marks filled most of his offseason.
Lauren Steinbrecher, the JMU volleyball head coach, has spent the last few months recruiting and preparing for fall camp. Having just come off spring training, she said, she’s taking the time to rest and learn about new opponents the Dukes will face in the upcoming season.
Finally, Joshua Walters Sr., the JMU women’s soccer head coach, said he’s been in meetings, introducing himself to new coaches in a new conference, and learning what to expect come August. After a tumultuous season, his Dukes kept themselves within one goal for two of the three top-25 ranked opponents — he said he’s optimistic about what’s to come.
All four coaches faced multiple bumps in the road this season. But, they had one thing in common through it all: the face of leadership remaining at all times during the 2021-22 athletic season.
“It’s such a hard thing as a coach to understand the balance [between] what to say, what emotions to show and how to lead your group through such adverse times,” Zazenski said.
‘It was a whirlwind’
JMU head coaches were faced with charging through realignment, conference bans and season-ending injuries on top of the daily struggles they said they face both in and out of season.
“What I tell my staff and myself is just, you know, be yourself and be honest with the players,” Zazenski said.
Zazenski described the first half of the men’s soccer season as filled with “great momentum.” After falling to 2020 national champion and future Sun Belt foe Marshall, JMU men’s soccer carried on with its season as expected with the expectation of winning the program’s fourth consecutive CAA title.
Along the way, the Dukes took down U.Va. in double overtime for the first time in 40 years, and the head coach said the team was “playing with a lot of confidence.” Zazenski emphasized how excited he was going into conference play and performing well early on.
“We were riding hot out of the gate,” Zazenski said. “We had some historic wins … and towards the middle of the season we were up in the rankings quite, quite high.”
With only one game in the regular season and a conference placement clinched, Zazenski had to tell his team their season depended on that final game. And although the Dukes took an early lead, their season was cut short and they were left frustrated and empty-handed.
“The last couple of weeks of the season, [we] had them understand that it's OK to be upset, because we were upset as coaches [too],” Zazenski said.
Zazenski said the hardest part of the “whirlwind” was that he felt helpless to his players. With the decision out of his hands, the head coach described how difficult it was to have to stand and watch the team’s biggest goal slip right out of their hands.
“I wanted to protect the players — my players — and stand up for them,” Zazenski said. “But at the same token, I knew that there really wasn't much that I could do to truly change the situation. So, you know, I did do my part. And I thought I tried to put up [a] fight, to at least make people understand that we were very disappointed.”
Once the men’s soccer NCAA selection show revealed the Dukes didn’t make the cut as an at-large competitor, Zazenski was left with one question: What now? The move to the Sun Belt was confirmed, but there was no way of knowing if men’s soccer would rejoin as a sponsored sport. Zazenski described it as a waiting game, unsure what will happen, how soon or if it was even a possibility.
It took another five months for that question to be answered, when Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill announced the reinstatement of men’s soccer in the Sun Belt on April 7. Once the announcement was made, the head coach said it allowed him to put his focus fully onto preparing for new opponents.
“Once things were official, we had the press conference … we could breathe a sigh of relief,” Zazenski said. “Things became more real, and we had a goal to work towards.”
Zazenski said the offseason allowed some time to reflect, but that there were many emotions to process as the lingering questions remained. He’s now switching his focus from reflecting and learning from the past to looking at the new mysteries that lie ahead with a new conference and new opponents to take on.
“It being in April, we feel much better about it,” Zazenski said. “We certainly needed a little bit of that downtime, and I also think that the summer will be a great time for that same exact thing.”
‘They were ashamed of being in the CAA’
Walters Sr. sat on the JMU women’s soccer team’s bus as the Dukes traveled to Elon, North Carolina. He had to tell the team their peers were banned from their respective CAA tournaments.
The women’s soccer team and JMU field hockey were the last teams to play in their conference tournaments.
The Dukes placed tape over their CAA logos on their jerseys but still felt pressure to perform well. Walters said there was “extreme responsibility” to succeed since no one else had the same opportunity.
“You felt the weight of that was on your shoulders to try to make everyone proud,” Walters Sr. said. “[JMU women’s soccer] felt sad for some of those seniors, especially for some of those other programs who, you know, were going through, ‘Hey, my season just ended because I can't go to this CAA tournament.’”
For Walters Sr., the 2021 season was a combination of the past tribulations the team has gone through, he said. He said he considers the pandemic years a part of one long, overwhelming string of difficulties he’s faced as a head coach.
“I think it kind of goes all together to me; it's not an isolated event,” Walters Sr. said. “We were dealing with all of these things across that spectrum at the same time and also just almost feel like you feel multipronged attacked in different directions.”
The head coach was as a military officer for 10 years and said that experience helped “frame things” because he’s able to realize the game is only a game. However, after seeing the Dukes face their struggles over the last few years, Walters has understood why that mindset isn’t the same with his athletes.
“There are opportunities for us to teach people how to deal with life, how to succeed, how to be resilient and how when bad things happen, you can change,” Walters Sr. said. “I'm so proud of the girls, who they are and who they became [through] that process.”
‘Everyone was just emotionally drained’
Steinbrecher wanted her team to play with pride, so JMU volleyball took down Towson at home inside a packed Sinclair Gymnasium. She had goals for the Dukes in mind, the main one being to make the NCAA tournament by taking down back-to-back conference champion Towson.
“We couldn't have been playing for more things that first game,” Steinbrecher said. “I think it was the two-year culmination of the great rivalry, and the last couple of years between our programs of finally getting the chance to play.”
JMU volleyball was a team that still had a few more matches before the conference tournament, but it was part of what slowly became a difficult finish to the season.
The volleyball team took part in the student-athlete protest Homecoming weekend on the football field immediately after winning their match. The team wasn’t afraid to show their true emotions, Steinbrecher said, and she felt it was justified for the athletes and coaching staff to be unrestrained.
“I think a lot of it was just being genuine and authentic with them,” Steinbrecher said. “I teared up telling them, and I don't know that I tried to hide the emotions because they were terrible emotions.”
Steinbrecher said she found comfort in knowing she wasn’t alone throughout the year. Although she said it wasn’t a constant conversation, she said she’s empathetic for the ones learning to move forward and the coaches still dealing with their own challenges.
“How can you make the best of a situation you can't control? I think that’s powerful in itself, and a huge life lesson,” Steinbrecher said.
‘It was like trying to sell hope’
Walking into the season, knowing the only realistic opportunity to make the NCAA tournament was as an at-large bid, O’Regan said he knew he had a difficult task on his hands. And while he saw promise early on in the season, he said he felt that after the first game, the JMU women’s basketball team started a difficult journey physically and mentally.
“The first misstep was the Maryland game,” O’Regan said. “And so that was the first time we kind of got knocked down, and I didn't love the way we got up.”
The Dukes had moments of good and bad stretches, O’Regan said. He said his biggest issue he struggled with was how to motivate his team when they were down and how to keep them motivated as games went on.
“You’ve got to find a balance as a coach to figure out ways to motivate,” O’Regan said. “They're result-oriented kids and that's OK.”
The Dukes continued to struggle with motivation, and O’Regan said he struggled to find ways to motivate his team and himself. Trying to focus on the CAA regular season championship, JMU jumped out to a 2-0 lead before evening at 2-2 a week later. The head coach said it was frustrating trying to find a way to keep his team going and that in some moments, it felt like failing.
“It doesn't matter if you're stressed, or you're bummed out, none of that stuff matters, you have to show them how to handle it and how to keep attacking, no matter what,” O’Regan said. “Because you're constantly thinking … 'Where did I fail this person? Where did I fail our team?'”
Now that the season ended, O’Regan said he’s taken a lot of lessons from it: most importantly, continuing to love the challenge of coaching.
All four JMU head coaches faced their own struggles throughout the season and said they learned how to stand tall despite brewing emotions. The coaches agreed the move to the Sun Belt is becoming more and more like a “breath of fresh air,” as Walters Sr. said, and although there’s still more to learn from, the season has given them challenges beyond their expectations.
But it’s what makes their jobs worth it.
“That's what you sign up for,” O’Regan said. “That's why I love it, because it's a challenge.”
