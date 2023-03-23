Having an ice rink on campus serves much to the convenience of schools like the University of Kentucky, North Carolina and NC State, all of whom are common opponents of JMU club ice hockey.
These teams may be in the same league as the Dukes, but they’re not traveling almost 100 miles just to practice.
Every Tuesday, JMU club ice hockey makes a 90-minute drive north on Interstate-81 and east on Interstate-66 to practice at a facility in Haymarket, Virginia. The teams it faces often have on-campus facilities, practice two to three times a week and have a bigger budget.
Despite this, JMU finished 7-2 this year after suffering four straight losing seasons from 2018-22. The Dukes advanced to the playoffs for the first time in five years where they lost to Denison University, 5-3, in the quarterfinals in Winston Salem, North Carolina, on Feb. 17.
The first couple weeks are the hardest part for the team, former club ice hockey president and senior international business major Mark Sangster said, as they normally get just one or two practices before diving into games with top-ranked teams. Once the group was properly “knitted down,” he said, everyone had bought into the process, and after losing two games their first weekend, they won the remainder of the semester.
JMU didn’t carry excuses for its losing seasons; instead, players on the ice turned up the heat.
“Nothing’s always going to be fair,” Jack Stanley, senior defensemen and former vice president, said. “If you really want something, you need to be willing to do anything for it.”
Stanley added that throughout this season, he’s learned what’s truly important is leaving it all out on the ice, so he doesn’t have any regrets about his time at JMU or losing to Denison.
“We didn’t get a couple bounces we could have gotten. A couple things here and there and that game could have been different,” Stanley said. “But I’m glad that we’re not sitting here wishing we tried harder.”
Managing time, on and off the ice
Throughout the season, players had to allocate a six-hour window of their Tuesdays for hockey alone. Between finding time for meals and completing schoolwork, it made time management a challenge for the team. Junior defensemen and current team president Shane Brisland said teammates used their phones as WiFi hotspots and did homework on their laptops in the JMU-provided vans up to Haymarket.
The importance of time management among the team came to light when a video of Sangster writing an essay on his laptop in the locker room midgame was reposted by @achashow.
Sangster said he had one assignment left that day but didn’t finish it in the car, where his laptop was about to die. Though the WiFi in the rink “was a bit touchy,” he said, he had to finish it on the bench during the game because the assignment was on deadline.
Sangster scored a goal minutes after working on his paper.
“We do it just because we love the game,” Sangster said. “This is kind of our last four years playing the game before we go on to play [men’s league] and have regular jobs.”
Sangster said instead of celebrating his goal, he hopped on the bench, took his gloves off and got back to work, all the while his teammates laughed at him. In the end, though, Sangster got the last laugh: He got a 100 on the assignment.
Stanley and the rest of the bunch still find time to laugh together off the rink. On car rides up to Haymarket, they play “contact,” which, Stanley admits, is hard to explain. As he puts it: “One guy comes up with a word and gets a single letter as a hint, and then everybody else has to sort of work together and guess what the word is.”
Club ice hockey sometimes gets a vehicle provided to them by JMU, and sometimes the team drives itself. Regardless, the car ride allows the team to spend hours of quality time together, Stanley and Brisland said, whether it’s talking, watching hockey or playing “contact.”
“There’s something about a car ride that kind of brings people together,” Stanley said.
The struggles of commitment
One issue club ice hockey has struggled with over the past couple seasons is retaining a full roster.
Brisland said a lack of commitment made it hard for the team to have the same wealth of stamina as their opponents. The team often struggled in the final period, forced to run just two or three lines during a game compared to its usual four.
New members are also intimidated by the travel distance, Stanley said. He said he knows “for a fact” there’s a handful of students at JMU who have high-level youth hockey experience but haven’t joined the club team because the rink is too far away.
Plus, 12 of the team’s 25 players are also involved in fraternities, which Brisland said makes it hard to prioritize the rigorous schedule.
“We’ve had issues in the past where it’s like, ‘Oh, I’d rather party than play and go out of town or drive hours to play,’” Brisland said. He added that the people who show up to practice consistently have been huge in driving enthusiasm for the team. “Your best ability is your availability.”
For Brisland, it wasn’t anything off the ice that kept him sidelined this year. He dislocated his wrist in October against Georgetown, which he said made it hard for him to be involved with the team this year. Instead, he said, he’s trying to get JMU ready for next season.
After losing his freshman year of playing due to COVID-19, Brisland said it was tough for him to lose yet another season, this time to injury. He distracted himself by stepping away from hockey for a few months and focused more on studying, watching TV shows and learning to take it one day at a time by “putting one foot in front of the other,” while also taking the attention off himself putting it toward his teammates on the ice.
“This has kind of been the first major injury of my hockey career,” Brisland said. “So it’s just learning how to be patient and be supportive, and to just be grateful for the team and just kind of putting the focus on them, and not making it about myself and my injury,” he said.
Brisland said he realized the true force the team carries — making the playoffs after being plagued with injuries throughout the season is no easy task. He’s already looking ahead to using more street hockey courts as a team to work on stickhandling, holding more bonding events and bringing back largely the same cast of characters from this year’s 7-2 team.
“Just imagine what we can do next season,” Brisland said.
Building a winning team
Brisland said he’d like to improve off-ice chemistry for years ahead. Between finding it hard for teammates to host anything and the pandemic throwing “a wrench in things,” club ice hockey has been forced to reestablish its culture. Brisland has currently been renting the street hockey courts once a week located on campus next to the tennis courts in an attempt to get guys out and bond, which he said he hopes continues past his time with the team.
The street hockey courts will also act as a form of recruitment, allowing freshmen who are interested to come out and feel like a part of the team, Brisland said. It’s important to get freshmen on board as early as possible, he said, as it’s “typical” of them to rush a frat, occupying their time.
“This is like the first time we’ve made the playoffs in this division,” Brisland said, as the team plays in the ACCHL Division II. “It just meant a lot for the organization that we can grow as a culture and grow as a group of brothers.”
Some of the recruiting has already paid off. In the past two seasons, club ice hockey has recruited “two great goalies,” along with multiple defensemen and a rookie class of nine players, six forwards, two defensemen and a goalkeeper, Stanley said.
One standout presence among the team is junior goalkeeper Ben Bottiglieri, who Brisland believes will be the best player come next season with his athleticism post to post and how he’s always in the best position possible when a shot comes to the net.
“The team will go as far as he takes us because he’s just that good,” Brisland said. “We gotta help him out.”
Sangster said he’d also like to see club ice hockey hold more social events after he’s gone. Sangster said these are connections that players will have the rest of their life and it's important to create positive environments as it will also carry over to the ice.
When Sangster started for the team, he was quiet, kept his head down and “did what he was told,” Stanley said, but after being forced to learn how to be president for two years, he has morphed into a true leader.
“He's on top of everything … he's so talented at, I guess, communicating with everybody, and keeping everybody kind of up to date and on track,” Stanley said.
Sangster battled with the choice of going to play for Junior League at a high level of competition after high school, but he said coming to JMU to get his degree and play is one of the best choices he has made. He said the friends and connections he has now have made this one of his favorite hockey experiences of all time.
Throughout his time with the team, Sangster has learned to improve his off-ice conditioning and build his body better, adding to what he called a more dominant gameplay. The experience he earned from being an executive member for three years has also helped him develop leadership skills, he says.
After playing his final game of JMU club ice hockey, Sangster says “it still stings,” but he is proud to see how far the team has come since his freshman year.
Seniors entered this season with a “last-dance mentality,” Stanley said. Going below .500 their previous two years gave them the will to give it all they had, especially because they understood they were never going to play another game. Stanley said he’s been trying to tell the younger players that there’s going to be a day they play their last game of contact hockey ever.
“It sneaks up on you,” Stanley said. “It’s a freaky feeling.”
The game, result & future
In the Denison game, JMU led 2-1 after the first period despite being outshot 23-10. Bottiglieri made 22 saves, but Dension scored three unanswered throughout the second.
A late JMU goal from freshman right winger Colin Leahey, his second of the game, gave the Dukes hope as the team entered the third period down 4-3.
But Denison scored once more in the final period, and JMU lost 5-3. Denison outshot JMU 40-32, , though Bottiglieri finished the game with 35 saves. Although this isn't a season high for Bottiglieri, as he achieved 45 saves on two different occasions along with a 40 save shutout, he put on another display showing his promise for next season.
At first, Stanley found it hard to put a positive spin on this season after losing in the first round of the playoffs, but he said he’s content in realizing that he, alongside the other seniors, helped put JMU on a great path for the future.
Stanley said he has no regrets about this season and the way the team played, as he is confident it tried its hardest.
“As a senior, I’m not gonna be sitting at a desk job next year pissed off because my club hockey playoff didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Stanley said. “You can’t be doing that.”
Even with five seniors leaving, Sangster feels expectations for next season are just as high as they were this year. He said he “strongly” believes JMU will be in the same spot next year and that he’s already seeing returning players motivated to maintain the team’s positive momentum.
Sangster has played hockey all his life and would love to remain a part of the team, he said, continuing to help future members grow in the sport. He wants hockey to be a part of his life no matter where he is. Whenever he’s in town, he wants to help out behind the bench as a coach.
As the next president, Brisland gave praise to seniors Jack Stanley, Philip Ruta and Thomas Coiley for sticking through the hard times and making the team what it is today, including the hour-plus drives to Northern Virginia. But maybe, club ice hockey won’t have to make those drives anymore.
According to Jack Stanley, it remains the goal of the team to fund an ice hockey rink at JMU, not only for them, but for public skating in the Harrisonburg community.