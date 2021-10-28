The season came down to this.
JMU women’s soccer entered its contest versus Elon with a simple scenario: win, and then the Dukes make the CAA tournament as at least the No. 4 seed of four teams. They took care of business, defeating Elon 2-0, and because of Northeastern’s loss Thursday, JMU’s currently the No. 3 seed.
“We’re definitely playing the best soccer since I’ve been here right now,” head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said. “I just said [pregame], ‘Go out, and let’s play the way we want to play. Let’s play the game and look the way we want to look, and rotate and move, and if we do that, it’s going to be hard for people to keep up with us.’”
JMU started the contest with two early opportunities in the first two and a half minutes — the second on a shot by redshirt senior Ginger Deel was bounced out by an Elon defender. The Dukes’ constant defensive pressure in Elon’s end early led to multiple scoring opportunities.
“We knew if we could get the ball in their half of the field, we could pin them in and make it hard for them to get back out,” Walters said. “That was the game plan against them, knowing they were going to drop deep.”
At 16’, a JMU scoring opportunity finally found the back of the net — redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman fired one from behind the 18-yard box off a redshirt freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinen’s assist.
In the few first-half possessions Elon had, its best early scoring opportunity came at 23’ when a crosser from sophomore forward/midfielder Molly Mahoney sailed past the goal. Likewise, a JMU shot from freshman forward Amanda Attanasi drifted wide one minute later.
A little past the midway point of the first half, JMU enhanced its ball pressure after subbing in three forwards — redshirt sophomore Suwaibatu Mohammed, graduate Amy Dïop and redshirt freshman Ariana Reyes. Dïop said it’s hard for defenders to keep up when she, Mohammad or redshirt sophomore forward Lidia Nduka have the ball.
“It’s a big advantage to have this pace,” Dïop said. “some teams don’t expect [us] to be that fast, so they are very surprised.”
There was a flurry of Elon shots at the end of the first half and, starting at 41’, Blom denied freshman midfielder Kennedy Jones’ shot then JMU cleared Harkes’ subsequent corner kick. Just before the half, JMU netted another goal, this one from Diop off redshirt freshman Carley Zack’s assist, to enter the half up 2-0.
Blom opened the second half with two acrobatic saves; first, she dove to her right to stop senior midfielder/forward Carson Jones’ shot at 48’, then at 51’, she left her feet to punch redshirt senior midfielder Hannah Doherty’s free kick over the goal.
At 58’, JMU had the chance to break open the game, as redshirt senior Ginger Deel had a breakaway goal attempt, but it was stopped by Delfonzo. The Elon goalkeeper tried to keep the Phoenix in it when she skied high to stop a redshirt freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden shot at 60’.
A quiet pace of play began during the home stretch of the second half as JMU controlled the tempo, but it picked up at 74’ when senior midfielder Iris Rabot fired back-to-back corner kicks, the former punched out by Delfonzo and the latter nicking the crossbar.
JMU hung on to win 2-0, and Rabot said she’s looking for retribution going into her second CAA tournament.
“I really want to take revenge because my first year, we lost in the final. So this year, I want a ring,” Rabot said. “It would be the best day of my life to go to the NCAA tournament.”
With the win, JMU advances to 8-8-1 (5-3 CAA) and faces Delaware in its last game of the regular season Oct. 30 at noon. Elon drops to 8-6-2 (3-3-2 CAA) and plays at Drexel the same day and time.
UNCW and Hofstra, respectively, will remain the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in some order in the CAA tournament. If JMU wins Sunday or if Northeastern loses out, JMU will get the No. 3 seed, among other scenarios.
For Walters, his message for the team pre-tournament will be simple, he said: “Let’s win it.”
Scoring summary
15:33 - Ebony Wiseman (4), assisted by Lexi Vanderlinden. JMU
43:19 - Aimy Dïop (2), assisted by Caley Zack. JMU
