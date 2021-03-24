Cheerleaders are the heart of JMU Athletics. They’re at every game supporting football and basketball players from the sideline.
JMU Cheer is divided into three teams: Co-Ed, All-Girl and Mascot. The teams typically practice together, but due to the program’s growth — and in an effort to prevent positive cases within the program — practices have been divided into smaller groups. Co-Ed senior Tiffany Pinkowski and All-Girl senior Caitie Reyes have gone above and beyond to find ways to interact and bond with underclassmen, despite the restrictions.
“Even though with [COVID-19] restrictions and we’re not able to have team-bonding events where we’re able to all be together, we still are trying to make those little things happen,” Pinkowski said. “We try to make everyone feel included — we don’t want anyone to feel like they’re not welcome or not part of the team.”
Like other sports programs, the onset of COVID-19 created many challenges that JMU cheer adapted to. One of the biggest changes cheerleaders experienced was the lack of spectators.
“It’s definitely a completely different atmosphere,” Pinkowski said. “Not only do we give energy to the team and to the fans, [the audience gives] it right just back to us.”
Tony Morris joined the program as head coach in fall 2019. Morris collaborated with Jeff Bourne to get approval for both the Co-Ed and All-Girl rosters to compete at UCA College Nationals this past year.
“This was the first time in the history of the program that both teams were able to compete,” Morris said. “The coaches before me would normally pick out of both teams [and] select individuals to make a competition team, so it wasn’t everyone getting the opportunity to compete.”
Pinkowski and Reyes said they enjoyed having everyone go to Nationals. In years past, Reyes said it felt like too much of a competition against each other trying to get onto the competition mat, breaking up the team’s bond.
“It’s kind of a nice feeling because since we do have [the] whole team, it’s really helpful for the camaraderie and boosting each other up,” Reyes said. “In cheerleading, it’s one routine, two minutes and you’re done — that’s it, that’s all you have time for — so it’s kind of nice to have your entire team there with you in Florida, cheering you on and having that sense of home.”
Pinkowski said the exclusivity of previous competition teams created a rift among the cheerleaders. Now that everyone can go, she said the team dynamic is much stronger.
“I like to say we’re only as strong as our weakest link,” Pinkowski said. “Whenever we used to have only part of the team go before, it made this division within the team that wasn’t necessarily healthy … It’s just much better for everyone’s mental health.”
Many cheerleading programs shut down since the pandemic began. Although its season hasn’t been normal, JMU Cheer was lucky enough to stay up and running.
“We were not able to compete this year, [but] we were fortunate and thankful that the senior cheerleaders were able to be a part of basketball and spring football,” Morris said. “[We’re] just very thankful that JMU Athletics [was] able to figure out how we could do it and how we could do it safely.”
Aside from cheering on the Dukes, the cheerleaders are a constant presence in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham communities, volunteering at schools and different events. Morris said he likes to switch where they volunteer to incorporate events that relate to everyone’s majors. The team was also recognized out of all Division I schools as one of the top 10 programs for community service efforts.
“[Assistant coach Madeline Iverson] is a teacher here in Harrisonburg, and she’s having us do these read-alouds,” Reyes said. “It’s super easy; you read a children’s book and you record yourself.”
Game days are a large part of the program. The cheerleaders are a continuing source of optimism at football and basketball games, hyping up the crowd and the players to keep energy and morale high. Without fans to perform for, it’s a different experience on the sidelines. However, Pinkowski said their presence is still beneficial and appreciated by the players.
“It’s definitely weirder for them to have nobody cheering for them when they’re used to a lot more fans,” Pinkowski said. “The basketball team … said once we started cheering at their games, the whole energy changed for them.”
Despite a challenging year, JMU Cheerleading found ways to thrive as it grew its program and established a strong foundation, thanks to teammates like Reyes and Pinkowski.
