The Dukes and Monarchs men’s soccer tied 0-0 despite each team accumulating over 12 shots. This puts the Dukes at 3-4-1 (0-1-1 Sun Belt).
JMU registered six shots with three on goal in the first half. The Monarchs shot five of their 13 in the first half, putting two of them on frame for JMU freshman goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon.
Old Dominion was more aggressive in the second half, taking eight shots in this period with two put on goal. The Dukes amassed six shots in the half and four went on frame. JMU sophomore defender Liam Moore was shown a yellow card in the 72’, one of three JMU fouls in the second half.
The Dukes return to Harrisonburg on Wednesday to take on George Washington at 6 p.m. The Monarchs (4-2-1, 1-0-1 Sun Belt) play Maryland on Friday at 7 p.m.
