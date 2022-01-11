JMU men’s basketball defeated Northeastern on Tuesday at the Atlantic Bank Union Center 89-66. The Dukes improved to 10-3 (1-1 CAA) and 7-1 at home.
Following the win, JMU head coach Mark Byington said the team is still a “work in progress” but that the team played well together despite missing multiple teammates due to COVID-19 protocol.
The team was missing redshirt freshman guardTyree Ihenacho and graduate student forward Alonzo Sule from the lineup.
“Our defense was better [but] not where we wanted to be,” Byington said. “The eight scholarship players were ready to play.”
The Dukes got going early after a steal on the opening possession from redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi, followed by a 3-pointer by graduate student guard Charles Falden.
Redshirt junior guard Vado Morse scored his first 3-pointer with 14:03 remaining in the first half. The Dukes pulled away after going on a 15-0 run over five minutes — with five of those points coming from Falden.
Falden ended with 18 points, shooting 4-for-4 from 3-point range. He said postgame that the Dukes believe in each other — whether they’re pulling away with the lead or if their opponents are applying pressure.
“We’ve been in a lot of tight situations this season, Falden said. “The confidence is just going to be there.”
The Huskies stopped the run with free throws and a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Glen McClintock. The Dukes answered with a 10-0 run late in the half, capped off by a 3-pointer from Morse. The first 20 minutes saw six lead changes, the largest of which was 13 points.
JMU led 40-29 at the end of the first half, shooting 59% from the field and 9-for-9 on free throws. Morse led the pack with 11 points, followed by Falden with 10. Northeastern shot 41% from the field with eight second-chance points — the top scorer was sophomore guard Jahmyl Telfort (8).
Amadi and Falden got the Dukes going in the second half with 3-pointers on their first two possessions. Another 3-point shot dropped for JMU, courtesy of Morse, with 18:09 remaining.
A dunk from redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden put the Dukes up by 19 with 14:45 remaining. The redshirt sophomore increased the lead to 21 with two free throws, courtesy of a Huskies foul. Wooden netted two 3-pointers on his next two shot attempts.
Northeastern got within 15 with 8:03 left, but points from Falden and Morse kept the Huskies at bay. JMU graduate student guard Takal Molson had back-to-back scores with less than six minutes remaining — his first points of the half.
The Dukes dominated until the end, with points from Amadi, Morse and redshirt junior guard Jalen Hodge. The final score was 89-66, the most lopsided victory for JMU over Northeastern in their 32-game history.
Morse led the Dukes in scoring with 20 points, followed by Falden with 18. JMU was near perfect from the foul line, shooting 19-of-20. Wooden said the free-throw success comes from repetition.
“Coach [Byington] always makes us get up a lot of free throws after practice,” Wooden said. “He tells us to continue to get in the gym, get up shots and perfect the form.”
Northeastern led in rebounds 33-22, but JMU led in points off turnovers (25-8), points in the paint (32-20) and fast-break points (17-0). Northeastern led in bench points (24-13) and second-chance points (19-5).
The Dukes travel to William & Mary on Saturday to face the Tribe at 4 p.m.. JMU only had eight active players on the court tonight, and Byington said he’s unsure whether the Dukes will have more players this weekend.
“We’ll see who’s available, [but] as long as we have seven [players], we’re gonna play,” Byington said.
Northeastern heads home on a four-game home stretch, hosting Drexel on Jan. 15. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
