Graduate Charles Falden goes for three points against U. Va. on Dec. 7, 2021.

 Breeze File Photo

JMU men’s basketball defeated Northeastern  on Tuesday at the Atlantic Bank Union Center 89-66. The Dukes improved to 10-3 (1-1 CAA) and 7-1 at home. 

Following the win, JMU head coach Mark Byington said the team is still a “work in progress” but that the team played well together despite missing multiple teammates due to COVID-19 protocol. 

The team was missing redshirt freshman guardTyree Ihenacho and graduate student forward Alonzo Sule from the lineup. 

“Our defense was better [but] not where we wanted to be,” Byington said. “The eight scholarship players were ready to play.”

The Dukes got going early after a steal on the opening possession from redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi, followed by a 3-pointer by graduate student guard Charles Falden. 

Redshirt junior guard Vado Morse scored his first 3-pointer with 14:03 remaining in the first half. The Dukes pulled away after going on a 15-0 run over five minutes — with five of those points coming from Falden.  

Falden ended with 18 points, shooting 4-for-4 from 3-point range. He said postgame that the Dukes believe in each other — whether they’re pulling away with the lead or if their opponents are applying pressure. 

“We’ve been in a lot of tight situations this season, Falden said. “The confidence is just going to be there.”

The Huskies stopped the run with free throws and a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Glen McClintock. The Dukes answered with a 10-0 run late in the half, capped off by a 3-pointer from Morse. The first 20 minutes saw six lead changes, the largest of which was 13 points. 

JMU led 40-29 at the end of the first half, shooting 59% from the field and 9-for-9 on free throws. Morse led the pack with 11 points, followed by Falden with 10. Northeastern shot 41% from the field with eight second-chance points — the top scorer was sophomore guard Jahmyl Telfort (8).

Amadi and Falden got the Dukes going in the second half with 3-pointers on their first two possessions. Another 3-point shot dropped for JMU, courtesy of Morse, with 18:09 remaining. 

A dunk from redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden put the Dukes up by 19 with 14:45 remaining. The redshirt sophomore increased the lead to 21 with two free throws, courtesy of a Huskies foul. Wooden netted two 3-pointers on his next two shot attempts.

Northeastern got within 15 with 8:03 left, but points from Falden and Morse kept the Huskies at bay. JMU graduate student guard Takal Molson had back-to-back scores with less than six minutes remaining — his first points of the half. 

The Dukes dominated until the end, with points from Amadi, Morse and redshirt junior guard Jalen Hodge. The final score was 89-66, the most lopsided victory for JMU over Northeastern in their 32-game history. 

Morse led the Dukes in scoring with 20 points, followed by Falden with 18. JMU was near perfect from the foul line, shooting 19-of-20. Wooden said the free-throw success comes from repetition. 

“Coach [Byington] always makes us get up a lot of free throws after practice,” Wooden said. “He tells us to continue to get in the gym, get up shots and perfect the form.”

Northeastern led in rebounds 33-22, but JMU led in points off turnovers (25-8), points in the paint (32-20) and fast-break points (17-0). Northeastern led in bench points (24-13) and second-chance points (19-5). 

The Dukes travel to William & Mary on Saturday to face the Tribe at 4 p.m.. JMU only had eight active players on the court tonight, and Byington said he’s unsure whether the Dukes will have more players this weekend.

“We’ll see who’s available, [but] as long as we have seven [players], we’re gonna play,” Byington said.  

Northeastern heads home on a four-game home stretch, hosting Drexel on Jan. 15. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

