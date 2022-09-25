In its second match of the weekend, JMU volleyball once again swept App State in just three sets on Saturday (25-20, 25-14, 25-23).
The second match between the Dukes and Mountaineers went similarly to their first on Friday. Junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman led the Dukes in kills for the second time this weekend, notching 12 Saturday. Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis and freshman outside hitter Brenya Reid were right behind Veldman with 11 kills each, each besting their Friday performances. Davis had 10 kills while Reid had nine the night before.
For App State, sophomore outside hitter Lulu Ambrose also led the Mountaineers for the second time in two matches with nine kills. Senior outside hitter Denny McCall was once again right behind her, this time with six kills for the Mountaineers.
Up next, JMU heads to Texas State for two more weekend conference matches, with the first starting Friday at 6 p.m. App State will stay home to host Coastal Carolina for two matches Thursday at the same time.