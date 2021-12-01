COVID-19 has drastically changed the way the world operates. Student-athletes are familiar with these life-altering changes. The stress and uncertainty of being a student, coupled with the physically and mentally draining 2020-21 season that JMU basketball players faced, made the tumultuous year even more challenging for student-athletes — and the Dukes admit that.
With COVID-19 cases and restrictions declining nationally and at JMU, the 2021-22 season offers a chance to return to some sense of normalcy, albeit with some changes. Many of the underlying pandemic concerns remain, but with fewer limitations. JMU’s basketball teams have greater resources and opportunities to be physically and mentally prepared for the season. JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan described how he’s already noticed an essential difference between the two seasons.
“I know everybody did it differently last year, but we really separated our team into pods, and I thought it was horrendous for our chemistry, but we did what we had to do to keep people safe and that was the goal,” O’Regan said. “But, it’s back to normal for us — practices, locker room, having the team over for dinner, that sort of thing; we didn’t get to have any of that stuff last year.”
Increased team chemistry and cohesion isn’t the only change that JMU’s basketball teams will see this season. Both teams expect to be mentally and physically stronger after enduring last year’s challenges. Practices, weight lifting, conditioning and games return to normalcy, which will help relieve some of last year’s struggles.
JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington and O’Regan described the physical difficulties with the unexpected nature of games, compact schedules and how that affected both groups’ mentality. Byington discussed how the uncertainties of COVID-19 created a difficult season to navigate that was tough on his players’ bodies and minds.
“Last year, [the season] was the same amount of time; you just didn’t know when you were gonna play,” Byington said. “There was this constant anxiety and nervousness and that stress that you were preparing to play, but you just didn’t know if you’d get the opportunity.”
With the CAA and NCAA moving past last year’s cancellations and postponements, players are settling into a routine through regularly scheduled practices, games, weight lifting days and off days. Both coaches said they hope that a consistent schedule provides a boost and allows players space to focus on their own preparation and improvement instead of worrying about who they’ll play, when they’ll play and even if the season can continue.
“I think now we’re just going to get on a set pattern,” Byington said. “You have your days off, you have your days of work … The experienced guys know how to navigate through the season, they know the practices and everything else that leads up to trying to be your best in March … Now you can just focus on getting better, you know when you’re going to play again, you know who you’re going to play against.”
One leader is redshirt junior guard Vado Morse, who’s logged the most minutes for the men’s team as of Nov. 29. Morse described how he’s worked in and out of practice to adapt to his larger workload. The team continues to take advantage of the expanded weight room access and regularity of practice to prepare their bodies for what they hope could be a season that runs deep into March.
“Practices have been based on the things we need to improve in as a team,” Morse said. “We lift every day; that kind of prevents injury. So yeah, I’m ready for sure, physically and mentally.”
Junior guard Kiki Jefferson is one of the leaders on the women’s team, and she also discussed how she’s adapted her routine to better prepare for the ongoing season, plus learning from her past seasons.
“I think definitely just taking more care of my body. Staying in the training room when I need it, going to rehab and just doing what I need to do off the court,” Jefferson said. “That’s eating right and drinking right, so staying in the gym and staying healthy, just ‘locking in,’ more like I always say.”
One concern some had entering the season was that the first- and second-year players may struggle to begin the season due to the strangeness. The freshmen and sophomores hadn’t had the chance to play a regular collegiate season, and for many, their high school seasons were cut short or drastically changed due to COVID-19.
“I haven’t seen that much of a drop off from just a regular freshman year,” O’Regan said. “I mean, there’s always a huge gap from when a freshman comes in — learning curve, conditioning, strength … So our two traditional freshmen, [forward] Mikaya Tynes and [guard] Sherese Pittman, they’re just regularly behind. That doesn’t mean they won’t be able to play minutes, but it’s a regular kind of freshman curve.”
The seamless incorporation of first- and second-year players is essential for what both JMU women’s and men’s teams believe could be a successful season, according to both head coaches. Both O’Regan and Jefferson expressed their excitement for the season.
“I’m glad that weights, conditioning, all that stuff was normal,” O’Regan said. “I’m looking forward to the results of that normalcy, too, as we go forward here.”
After an intense and stressful year, Jefferson said she wants to take on a greater leadership role for her team while also providing a support system for her teammates. The guard said she has goals for both herself and the team this coming season.
“Definitely just playing and being more team oriented and just our chemistry,” Jefferson said, “I want to be able to be the leader that everybody looks at. I think my team, my teammates help me a lot with that. They just give me the confidence to know that when in doubt, they’re gonna come to me about anything.”
Both basketball teams are embracing the removal of restrictions on their facilities to get their bodies into peak shape for the gruelling season. With putting the uncertainties and changes of the COVID-19-riddled season behind them, both groups aim to come out stronger physically and mentally to be ready for the six-month season they hope for.
