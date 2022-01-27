“Sule spins to the outside, looks for an open pass. He sees Morse on the outside. He goes for three … it’s good!”
Every shot in a JMU basketball game is, in its own way, a strategic plan. It’s why coaches call a timeout with 10 seconds in a game with ball possession and talk through a cycle. Sometimes it’s to drive to the baseline or create a screen big enough to sink a 3-pointer. It all comes down to one basic concept: Pass the ball, move the defender and put it in the net.
There’s been one consistent factor in both JMU men’s and women’s basketball this season: Shot selection inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center creates a stronger conversion rate than away. And with four home games in a row for JMU basketball this weekend, the Dukes can not only take advantage of playing in front of students but use the scheming to their advantage.
“Every game’s got its own story,” men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said. “The storylines and what goes into it are always different.”
Inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center, JMU is statistically having more success. The men’s team holds a 49.5% rate of field goals and 44% from 3-point range at home, compared to a 38% and 28% average, respectively. The Dukes have proven to win both at home and away despite the difference, but the 8-2 home record further indicates their comfort on home court.
In addition, JMU leads its opponents in all but one category: rebounding. Byington said there’s been a sense of urgency to improve the issue since the beginning of the season.
“The last four games have been terrible, you can’t hide it any other way,” Byington said. “I thought in November and December it was good … But it’s been a downward trend.”
Women’s head coach Sean O’Regan and his roster have a similar trend at home, with the Dukes holding a 4% advantage in field goals and a 3% advantage shooting behind the 3-point line. Although not as drastic of a difference, JMU has seen its statistics improve since returning to the AUBC.
“We’ve had the experience, and we’re almost gone through everything,” O’Regan said. “It was just a matter of settling in, and when it’s your time to shoot, everybody else goes to rebound … We plan for more and more.”
Dukes fans saw the impact of playing at home heighten during their 52-49 victory over U.Va. on Dec. 7. During the tightly contested match, the Dukes didn’t have a single player score in double-digits — an unusual statistic taking into account competitive the game was. It didn’t feel like it was a low-scoring game because of the shots Morse took.
Morse attempted five field goals and two 3-pointers, his lowest thus far. What made it stand out were two factors: Where and when the shots were taken. The Dukes kept moving the ball throughout each possession to force the Cavalier defense to scramble, and it allowed opprtunities for Morse to arise.
For the Lady Dukes, a similar strategy is used to move defenders, but there’s an increase of leaning on their forwards. JMU has increasingly relied on sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman and senior guard Jaylin Carodine for their work along the baseline. Scoring her first two career double-doubles to kick off conference play, Goodman has grown comfortable as a scoring player and offensive rebounder.
“I think we’re all hungry to get out there and play,” Goodman said postgame against William & Mary. “We’re all playing like we want to be out there.”
The Dukes have turned their focus to more familiar foes; Byington and O’Regan have brought on the same message to their athletes: The statistics fall back to zero, but the intensity only goes up.
“There are conference stats, so we are going to reset a little bit,” O’Regan said. “We’re all competitors and we want to win, and we’re only a couple plays away.”
JMU has seen its fair share of physicality throughout conference play, making the importance of shot selection even greater. Redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi makes the message clear when he dunks the ball and lets the rim ring out as the crowd reacts. JMU isn’t playing around anymore.
The women’s team doesn’t dunk, but that doesn’t change how they respond. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson and sophomore forward Claire Neff are the first ones off the bench to bring out the same energy — and get the fans involved as well.
With both men’s and women’s basketball halfway through conference play, offensive scheming has been a larger factor in the outcome of these games. Creativity from Byington and O’Regan — from who inbounds the ball to who’s taking the shot — is the difference maker between a one- or two-score lead or deficit.
How do the coaches make that call? It can change depending on the game flow.
“We’ve got to make sure we give ourselves the best chance to win,” Byington said. “In these close, last-chance possession games, we’ve got to pull them out.”
Byington might choose Morse or graduate guard Charles Falden to take the final shot because of their history throughout this season. Morse has performed at a high level despite his circumstances, especially this past weekend.
Byington shared during the weekly O’Neills’ Fan and Press Luncheon on Tuesday that Morse broke his finger at the beginning of season but has since recovered and posted a career-high 32 points against the College of Charleston.
“We’ve really leaned on Vado to score, to get things going, to put pressure,” Byington said. “He’s really responded. A lot of guys like it when you put it on them … And I think he likes it when we put it on him because he’s responded well [in] these conference games.”
O’Regan, throughout conference play, hasn’t used as many final-second offensive sets in conference play as Byington has, mostly in part to having larger differences. Regardless, JMU typically looks to junior guard Kiki Jefferson as the one to sink the basket.
“That’s who she is, she’s clutch,” O’Regan said. “People might think I’m crazy, but I’ll give it to her down the stretch … That’s just who she is, and she wants those moments.”
When it's time for the plan to come to fruition, the AUBC rises to its feet in anticipation. It gets raucous as the ball’s inbounded, the Dukes scan for an open pass and the shot goes through the net.
It’s an antagonizing moment, but it’s what makes basketball, basketball.
“Every game is going to come down to the end and be competitive,” Byington said. “We’ve got to make sure we give ourselves the best chance to win, and with these possession, close games, we’ve got to make sure we get the win.”
The statistics favor JMU and its offensive strategy ahead of this weekend. The physicality conference play brought over the last two weeks is giving the Dukes a newfound challenge, but the support of JMU Nation is recognized by coaches — CAA and beyond. JMU has had the highest-average fan attendance in the CAA with 4,466 peole — over 500 above the second place College of Charleston.
“A lot of teams won’t come in here and play,” U.Va. head coach Tony Bennett said postgame Dec. 7. “It was a really special environment.”
As the lights dim and the JMU Pep Band plays the Fight Song, the Dukes have two chances to continue their offensive trends. Whether they score the final shot or not, JMU will have to wait and see.
“If you’re not coming out to the Atlantic Union Bank Center, you’re missing out,” Byington said. “We’re giving you every emotion right now, from heartbreak to excitement.”
