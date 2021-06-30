JMU basketball announced marquee home matchups for men’s and women’s basketball Wednesday. Each program revealed four nonconference games that’ll take place before 2022.
Men’s basketball, coming off the 2020-21 CAA regular season title, welcomes U. Va — the 2019 National Champion — to the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. It’s the Cavaliers first trip to Harrisonburg in seven years — U. Va won the last game between the two teams in the 2019-20 season 65-34.
The men play three other in-state rivals before the new year. The Dukes welcome Old Dominion on Nov. 13 and George Mason on Nov. 19 — with both tipping off at 7 p.m. JMU squares off against Radford on Dec. 11 at a time to be determined.
On the women’s side, JMU starts the season hosting U. Va on Nov. 9 and Maryland — who finished No. 7 in the country last year — on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. The Dukes defeated the Cavaliers 71-67 in a matchup last December and fell to the Terps 70-68 in 2019.
Later, JMU women’s basketball faces Villanova on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and West Virginia on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. The Mountaineers ended last year ranked No. 17 and were a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The remaining nonconference and CAA schedules for both basketball programs will be announced at a later date.
