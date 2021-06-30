basketball pic

Sophomore Terrence Edwards runs with the ball against Hofstra in 2021.

 Trevor Cockburn | The Breeze

JMU basketball announced marquee home matchups for men’s and women’s basketball Wednesday. Each program revealed four nonconference games that’ll take place before 2022.

Men’s basketball, coming off the 2020-21 CAA regular season title, welcomes U. Va — the 2019 National Champion — to the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. It’s the Cavaliers first trip to Harrisonburg in seven years — U. Va won the last game between the two teams in the 2019-20 season 65-34. 

The men play three other in-state rivals before the new year. The Dukes welcome Old Dominion on Nov. 13 and George Mason on Nov. 19 — with both tipping off at 7 p.m. JMU squares off against Radford on Dec. 11 at a time to be determined.

On the women’s side, JMU starts the season hosting U. Va on Nov. 9 and Maryland — who finished No. 7 in the country last year — on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. The Dukes defeated the Cavaliers 71-67 in a matchup last December and fell to the Terps 70-68 in 2019.

Later, JMU women’s basketball faces Villanova on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and West Virginia on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. The Mountaineers ended last year ranked No. 17 and were a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

The remaining nonconference and CAA schedules for both basketball programs will be announced at a later date. 

Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.