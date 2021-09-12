JMU baseball redshirt sophomore outfielder/left-handed pitcher Chase DeLauter was ranked as the No. 6 player on the MLB Pipeline’s prospect draft list. After having a breakout performance in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer and leading the Rockingham County Baseball League (RCBL) in 2020, DeLauter’s on pace to be a top-20 pick in the 2022 MLB draft.
The MLB Pipeline is listed specifically for collegiate athletes until high school baseball begins — when professional scouts attend travel events and high school playoffs. With the announcement of this prospect draft, the Dukes now have a near guaranteed first- round pick among their roster.
DeLauter started every game his freshman campaign prior to the COVID-19 shutdown as the leadoff hitter. Posting a .382 batting average with 14 RBIs and one homerun at bat, DeLauter was named a Collegiate Freshman All-American in his 16 games played.
On the mound the same season, DeLauter started in four games, earning an 0-3 record with a 7.89 ERA and 14 strikeouts. He didn’t let any home runs through his entire campaign but sent up 16 hits.
RCBL for the Broadway Bruins. Earning the MVP and Rookie of the Year accolades, he broke the RCBL regular season home run record with 13 in 19 games, held a perfect 1.000 fielding average and led the league in batting average (.545), RBIs (39) and hits (36).
After taking advantage of the COVID-19 blanket waiver, DeLauter returned to the Diamond Dukes as a redshirt sophomore for his second season. Although it was a shorter season than planned, DeLauter launched six home runs, 21 RBIs and posted a .386 batting average. The multi-positional player was 1-0 on the mound with a 1.23 ERA.
With the Cape Cod Baseball League, DeLauter played for the Orleans Firebirds and earned the Robert McNeese Award for the Most Outstanding Pro Prospect, sporting a .289 batting average with nine home runs and 21 RBIs.
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry highlights DeLauter’s hand-eye coordination during his at-bats, saying his intensity and ability to read each pitch is in part what allows him to make the right decision at the plate.
“His hand-eye coordination is elite,” Ikenberry said. “That’s what he’s shown since the day he’s stepped on campus, and it’s something you can’t really teach.”
Even with the numbers DeLauter’s
produced, he’s yet to complete a season with the Diamond Dukes. His freshman campaign was cut short — despite the team being on pace for the first winning record since 2011 — and in his second season, the Dukes struggled with COVID-19 cancellations, leading to JMU not making the conference tournament. Now that he has a full season ahead of him, he said he’s looking forward to the team having a new opporunity to showcase their skills to both CAA and nonconference opponents.
“We always have a fall pro-scout day, and he’ll meet with scouts in the fall all before the season starts,” Ikenberry said. “But we’ll make sure that he stays focused and doesn’t interrupt his training.”
With the junior season ahead of him, DeLauter is expected to gain more attention across the country. To him however, it just means the hard work he’s put in is coming to the forefront for the world to see.
“It’s almost like everything I’ve done is starting to pay off a little bit,” DeLauter said. “It’s something I’ve worked toward my whole life, so getting some recognition for it is just life changing to me.”
