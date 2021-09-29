JMU redshirt sophomore outfielder/pitcher Chase DeLauter has seen his milestones come and go during his career in Harrisonburg. This past season, he was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team and All-CAA First Team — and after a strong summer campaign in the Cape Cod League, he was ranked the No. 6 player on the MLB Pipeline’s prospect draft list.
“The success I’ve had means everything,” DeLauter said. “It’s what I’ve always worked for my whole life.”
DeLauter grew up in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and he’s been playing baseball since he was three or four. One of the things he picked up early, he said, was trying to replicate MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.’s swing.
DeLauter went to Hedgesville High School, where he also played basketball and football. He said the other sports helped him with baseball because they kept him in athletic shape and forced him to use muscles he wouldn't normally use during baseball season.
“Hedgesville helped me take everything one step, one day at a time,” DeLauter said. “I didn’t have any national recognition there, so coming [to JMU] was kind of like a whole new start.”
Hedgesville head coach Eric Grove said he watched a notable progression in DeLauter’s game as the player grew throughout high school. He recalled seeing DeLauter carry a bat around everywhere.
“He was a kid who you could look at and see that he had the intangibles for baseball,” Grove said. “You could just see an evolution tohis game every year.”
DeLauter said he didn’t know much about JMU until he came to Harrisonburgfor a prospect camp before his junior year at Hedgesville. He initially committed as a pitcher before developing into a better hitter.
“It was one of the really close schools to my home … and they really liked me as a pitcher,” DeLauter said. “Throughout my next couple years, I developed as a hitter and then I came in as a two-way [player].”
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry and assistant coach Alex Guerra said that while they initially saw DeLauter as a pitcher, they realized he was a good hitter as they continued scouting him. Ikenberry said DeLauter’s physical development alongside his competitiveness and hand-eye coordination made him stand out.
“We followed him through the summer, and he turned into an unbelievable hitter,” Ikenberry said. “He also grew about two inches, so from the fall of his junior year through the summer after his junior year, he kept growing and getting bigger and stronger.”
DeLauter had a solid start to his collegiate career. In 2020 he led the Dukes in batting average, on-base percentage and runs scored. In four appearances — all starts — on the mound, he pitched a 7.98 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.
Just 16 games into his freshman campaign, howver, the season was shut down due to COVID-19.
“It hurt really bad, I think, for all of us going through it when [the pandemic] first started,” DeLauter said. “Me and my teammates had never experienced anything like that in our lives.”
DeLauter continued to shine as a redshirt freshman. He hit .386 and got on base over half the time, leading the Dukes in runs scored, doubles, triples, home runs and RBIs. On the mound, he didn’t pitch as much as his freshman year, going 7.1 innings over five appearances and giving up one earned run.
Over the past two summers, he’s also played summer baseball. In 2020, DeLauter played for the Broadway Bruins in the Rockingham County Baseball League (RCBL). He was named the MVP after hitting .545 with 13home runs and 39 RBIs during the season.
This past summer, he played for the OrleansFirebirds in the Cape Cod League. During theseason, he hit .298 and finished in the top 10 in the league in runs, hits and RBIs. Earlier this month, he won the 2021 D1Baseball Summer Breakout Prospect Award.
“Playing in RCBL was a great learning opportunity to start, as I was meeting some other guys and learning how to play every day,” DeLauter said. “Then going up to the Cape … I developed relationships that will probably last a lifetime.”
Guerra described DeLauter as low-key and humble — he added that his behavior and passion flows throughout the rest of the team.
“He doesn’t let the moment be too big for him,” Guerra said. “His teammates love him so much because he wants to win ... and so they root for him.”
Ikenberry said DeLauter’s experience as a high-level college player impacts the rest of the team. Players just coming into the program see DeLauter’s success and try to replicate it, he said.
“I think they watch and like how he goes about his business,” Ikenberry said. “He’s going about his business the right way, and he plays hard and goes fast and does all the things we ask him to do as an athlete.”
Grove said it’s been fun to watch DeLauter perform in college. He added that it’s special because Hedgesville rarely produces Division I athletes.
“I think our culture here is pretty good, and we taught him how to ... carry himself,” Grove said. “The fact that he can go on and represent this community and our program speaks volumes for his ability to carry our mantra going forward, and when we bring kids in here; hopefully they will want to be like him.”
Despite all the praise he gets, DeLauter maintains a team-oriented mindset. He said he hopes to help the Dukes develop into the best team they can be.
“At the end of the day, I think it’s more important for us as a team to be trying to win,” DeLauter said. “It’s all about winning as many games as possible and going as far as we can.”
