JMU baseball clinched its series against Old Dominion with a 25-6 win in game one on Friday and a 6-4 win on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Dukes scored a season-high 25 runs to defeat the Monarchs. Their previous season high was 19 runs scored against VCU on March 8.
Sophomore third baseman Coleman Calabrese led the Dukes with a career-high five RBIs. Redshirt junior short stop Mason Dunaway and freshman catcher Jack Cannizzaro sat behind Calabrese with four RBIs each, a career high for Cannizzaro while tying Dunaway’s career high set against VCU in 2021.
The Monarchs scored six runs against the Dukes, with freshman shortstop Alex Bouche leading the way with three RBIs.
JMU hangs on to defeat Old Dominion 6-4, win series
Here’s what you need to know:
JMU scored all six of its runs in the first three innings. Freshman second baseman Mike Mancini started the scoring with a three-RBI homer in the first inning, leading the Dukes in RBIs on the day
ODU got its first runs on the board in the sixth inning, scoring two to decrease the deficit to 6-2 before a two-RBI homer from sophomore second baseman/center fielder Kyle Edwards scored the Monarchs final two runs in the eighth. Edwards led Old Dominion in RBIs with three.
Junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy started on the mound, pitching 5.1 innings while allowing nine hits, one earned run and earning six strikeouts.
JMU will play Old Dominion in game three Sunday at 1 p.m.