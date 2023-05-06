JMU baseball topped Marshall in games one and two against Marshall on Friday and Saturday, winning the three-game series.
JMU baseball tops Marshall in game one, 13-6
JMU baseball defeated Marshall 13-6 in game one of its three-game series on Friday.
Here’s what you need to know:
After both teams scored one run in the second inning, the Dukes scored 11 unanswered across four innings to take a 12-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh. The run started with a two-RBI homer from sophomore designated hitter Ryan Dooley who led JMU with four RBIs.
The Herd scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to 12-5. The first three runs were sent in by a triple from freshman right fielder Cam Harthan, who led his team with four RBIs.
Each team scored one more run before a scoreless ninth inning would end the game. Sophomore pitcher Todd Mozoki earned his first win of the season after starting the game, throwing for six innings and allowing five runs off seven hits and earning three walks and strikeouts.
JMU baseball clinches series against Marshall, wins 7-3 in game two
JMU baseball defeated Marshall on Saturday afternoon in game two of its three-game weekend series. Here’s what you need to know:
The Dukes trailed Marshall 3-0 until the top of the fifth inning when JMU rallied to knot the game at three a piece. Graduate outfielder Jack Cone secured the tying run after scoring sophomore infielder Coleman Calabrese.
Sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble scored the Dukes’ last run of the matchup off an RBI double. Trimble now leads the Sun Belt in doubles, tallying 20 this season.
Senior left fielder Kyle Schaefer led the Thundering Herd in RBIs. Schaefer drove a home run out in the bottom of the first to plate all three of Marshall’s runs.
Pitching played a key role in the Dukes’ game two success. JMU’s three pitchers only gave up five hits combined. Redshirt freshman pitcher T.R. Williams led the Dukes in strikeouts, retiring five of Marshall’s batters. Redshirt junior pitcher Matt Kleinfelter added another win to his record when pitching for the Dukes. Kleinfelter moves to (5-0) on the mound.
The Dukes look to sweep the series tomorrow with the first pitch set for 1 p.m.